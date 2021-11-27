Old Spice, Secret deodorants recalled over detection of cancer-causing agent

More than a dozen Old Spice and Secret deodorants are being recalled by Procter & Gamble Co. after a cancer-causing agent was found in the products.

The company earlier this week “voluntarily” recalled the products “due to the presence of benzene detected,” according to an FDA release.

Exposure to benzene, a carcinogen “can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” read the release.

The agency noted that daily exposure to benzene, which largely present both indoors and outdoors, at the levels in the deodorants “would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences.”

“To date, The Procter & Gamble Company has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall and is conducting this recall out of an abundance of caution,” said the FDA.

The recalled products all have expiry through September 2023 include Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport, multiple antiperspirants in the Old Spice Hardest Working Collection, multiple items in the Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh line, as well as several items in the Secret Fresh Collection, and Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set.

All affected items, as well as the sizes of the aerosol cans in which they arrive, and the UPCs are detailed here. No other Old Spice or Secret products — including solid sticks and gel antiperspirants — are affected and can still be used as normal.

The affected items were distributed nationwide both in stores and online. Impacted consumers are advised to stop using the affected products and are eligible for reimbursement from Old Spice and Secret.