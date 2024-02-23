An old story told in a new way: State launches podcast series on historic SC lynching

Every day, the reporters at this newspaper strive to bring you the latest news affecting you, both locally and statewide. But we also want to highlight issues in our state that have been neglected or forgotten, bringing light to issues important to our communities.

More than two years ago, reporter Bristow Marchant did just that with a story in The State about a long forgotten historical injustice. That story reported on research by local historian and teacher Michael Burgess that uncovered new details about the 1890 lynching of Black Lexington teenager Willie Leaphart.

That research not only told a harrowing story about the wrongful imprisonment, conviction and murder of a young man whom all available evidence suggests was innocent, but also led to renewed — and ongoing — efforts to clear Willie’s name more than 130 years later.

Next week, The State and McClatchy will continue that mission in a new format, when we launch a six-part podcast series examining the case in depth.

“The Wrong Walk Home: The Lynching of Willie Leaphart” will chronicle the full story of this hidden piece of local history, place it within the context of South Carolina history, and update efforts under way to right this wrong.

Willie Leaphart’s death is one of the most detailed lynchings in South Carolina history, yet Burgess’ research uncovers details that point to long-kept secrets and ulterior motives for the death.

Our series represents a year’s worth of reporting and recording. The full series will launch Wednesday, Feb. 28. You can listen to all episodes on this website or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube Music and other podcast providers.

Once you have had a chance to listen to the series, please join Marchant and others for a discussion of Willie Leaphart’s story at River Bluff High School at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5. And even if you can’t make that event, please contact us with any information you have about Willie’s story or other stories you want to see highlighted by our team.

Brian Tolley is president and editor of The State.