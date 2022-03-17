Will old student loans chip away at my tax refund?

Fearful that old, unpaid student loan debt could come back to haunt you and cause you to lose out on your tax refund cash?

Or maybe you're worried that you won't qualify for any child tax credit money if you had defaulted on student loan debt?

Not this tax season. If you really want to be safe, though, consider filing that return by the tax deadline April 18 — and not seek an extension to delay into October.

More than 8 million borrowers in default on their federal student loans can breathe a bit easier when it comes to their tax refunds. Defaulting on a federal student loan requires non-payment for at least 270 days.

The U.S. Department of Education suspended the seizure of tax refunds, Social Security and other government payments to cover money owed for defaulted student loans until November. Borrowers ended up getting a break when federal income tax refunds were not offset for old student loan debt in 2020 and 2021, too.

The pandemic-related pause on student loan payments includes a bonus when it comes to fears about tax refund cash being reduced to offset to cover old student loan debt for much of 2022.

The U.S. Department of Education suspended the seizure of tax refunds, Social Security and other government payments to cover money owed for defaulted student loans until November.

Borrowers ended up getting a break when federal income tax refunds were not offset for old student loan debt in 2020 and 2021, too.

"All collection activities on defaulted federal student loans were suspended during the pandemic by the CARES Act. This includes administrative wage garnishment and the offset of federal income tax refunds and Social Security disability and retirement benefit payments," said Mark Kantrowitz, college loan expert and author of "How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid" and "Who Graduates from College? Who Doesn't?"

No federal student loans are currently subject to the Treasury Offset Program or other involuntary collections.

Back in late December, the U.S. Department of Education extended the student loan payment pause another 90 days, which ends May 1. Relief for eligible student loans includes:

a suspension of loan payments

a 0% interest rate

stopped collections on defaulted loans

"Collections through Treasury offset will stay paused for six months after the COVID-19 payment pause ends," according to the Education Department.

We're talking about resuming the Treasury Program Offset for student loans in November at this point. That includes withholding money for defaulted student loan payments from tax refunds, Social Security and other government benefits.

Average student loan debt for Michigan students still tops $30,000

"If the income tax refund offsets restart in November 2022," Kantrowitz said, "that will affect income tax refunds on tax returns filed in 2023 for the 2022 tax year."

Taxpayers typically file their returns by the due date this year of April 18. If you file Form 4868 to request an extension, you'd have until Oct. 15 to file that return. (Form 4868 won't give you more time to pay any taxes due. "If you don’t pay the amount due by the regular due date, you’ll owe interest," the IRS notes. "You may also be charged penalties.")

Kantrowitz suggests that someone who is in default on their student loans might not want to cut filing a return so close to November, given that it takes time to process those returns and things could be less certain when it comes to offsetting student loan debt.

"If they are due a refund, the refund could potentially be offset if offsets resume in November 2022," Kantrowitz said.

Currently, though, buzz is building for yet another extension to the payment pause and interest waiver. So we will have to see what happens shortly before May when the pause currently expires.

Make no mistake, just owing student loan debt doesn't put your tax refund at risk.

The average federal student loan debt outstanding per borrower in Michigan is $36,250 as of Sept. 30, 2021. The national average is $37,186. These figures are for the Direct Loan program and exclude loans in the Family Federal Education Loan and Federal Perkins loan programs.

Income tax refund offsets apply only to borrowers who are in default on their federal student loans, Kantrowitz said, especially for borrowers for whom other collection methods have failed.

"Affected borrowers will receive a notice of the offset and the offset can occur no sooner than 65 days after receipt of the notice," he said.

Once the collection process resumes later this year, Kantrowitz said, it remains unclear if the notice requirements apply to borrowers whose loans were already being offset prior to the pandemic.

Borrowers with loans in default will be given the opportunity to enter a payment plan before collection activities resume, according to the Education Department. Entering such plans would prevent tax refund from reduced to offset student loan debt.

Contact Susan Tompor via stompor@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @tompor. To subscribe, please go to freep.com/specialoffer. Read more on business and sign up for our business newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Can tax refund and child credit be taken to cover old student loans?