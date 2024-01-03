Old Tappan Mayor John Kramer, who was police chief for 26 years, steps down

OLD TAPPAN — In 1962, the U.S. faced a Cuban Missle Crisis, Jackie Robinson entered the Baseball Hall of Fame and John Kramer began his decades-long service to the borough as a volunteer fireman.

The 84-year-old stepped down on Tuesday after eight years as mayor, 16 years on the Planning Board, 19 years on the Council and 34 years in the Police Department, 26 of them as chief.

He is also the past president of the Bergen County Police Chief's Association, where he continues to serve on its executive board. He also just wrapped up his term as head of the 10-municipality Pascack Valley Mayor's Association.

Old Tappan Mayor John Kramer left office Tuesday after 63 years service to the borough.

"Growing up, I remember my grandmother and mother were involved in social service work," he said. "My grandmother founded the Sunshine Society to visit the sick, and I remember going with my mother," Kramer said. "Maybe that's where it started."

Kramer's family moved to Old Tappan when he was 3. After he graduated from Northern Valley-Demarest, he attended Fairleigh Dickinson University before joining the police force.

"The job has gotten much more difficult complying with the state's many laws and regulations," Kramer said of being in political office. "It's become much more technical, paper-related. It's much easier to get burned out."

The primary challenge of municipal government in recent years has been dealing with New Jersey's affordable housing mandate, Kramer said.

John Kramer is sworn in as an Old Tappan police officer.

"We've adjusted to the changes, but these issues are now handled by the courts and they shouldn't be," Kramer said. "The decisions favor the builders and the developments are out of control."

Kramer says he has been "very fortunate" that residents have been "very respectful" in making their opinions known on a variety of issues.

"We haven't had to impose time limits on comments or anything like that," Kramer said.

Kramer and his wife Carol have two sons, John and Robert, who have also settled in the borough, providing them with two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Kramer said his future plans are uncertain.

Judge Warren Clark congratulates John Kramer at his swearing-in as mayor in 2016 as Kramer''s wife Carol and family look on.

"It remains to be seen," Kramer said."I take each day as it comes."

A retirement reception will be held for Kramer from 7 to 11 p.m. on Jan. 19, at the Old Tappan Manor, 117 Orangeburgh Road. For reservaions to attend by Jan. 15, contact Borough Administrator Anna Haverilla by email haverilla@oldtappan.net or call 201-954-7573.

