Old Town lights project moving along, city says

Nov. 6—Old Town is getting new lights.

In an Oct. 24 capital improvement projects presentation, City Engineer Alison Tymkiw told Scottsdale City Council "all the poles on Scottsdale Road have been erected. This week they started de-energizing and removing the old poles."

She expected final work and landscaping on phase one of the project to be "completed by the downtown seasonal moratorium" starting in early November.

In addition to street lamp replacements, the project includes "traffic signal improvements."

Tymkiw reminded the city's elected officials "this was a low- bid project that was awarded by City Council on June 27."

But, wait, there's more:

After a break for "The Season," a second phase of the project "to include 1st Street and Brown Avenue" will begin mid-January.

The budget for the project is just under $3.5 million.

Councilman Barry Graham, perhaps imagining a backyard improvement, wondered what will happen with the old poles that are being removed.

Tymkiw squashed his dreams, telling Graham the contractor on the project gets to do whatever they choose with the old poles.