Old Town stabbing victim identified, no arrests made: PPB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man who died after a stabbing in Old Town on Friday has been identified as authorities continue the search for any suspects, the Portland Police Bureau announced Saturday.

The man was identified as 32-year-old Deante Dean Watts of Portland, PPB said.

The medical examiner determined his death was a homicide, officials said, noting no arrests have been made.

Just after 8 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of a man who appeared to be suffering from stab wounds on Northwest Naito Parkway near Northwest Everett Street.

When officers arrived, they found the man, later identified as Watts, and other private security officers who were first on scene to apply trauma first aid.

Watts was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries, officials said

According to police, any possible suspects left the scene before police were called.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information on the case to contact Portland police.

