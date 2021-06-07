Old Town woman charged with manslaughter in death of 3-year-old daughter

Jun. 7—An Old Town woman has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Hillary Goding, 28, was arrested Sunday, the day her 3-year-old daughter died, Maine State Police said. A cause of death has not been released.

Police say Old Town Fire and Rescue responded to 149 Center St. at 10:48 a.m. Friday, after Goding called 911 to report that her daughter was unresponsive and not breathing. The child was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where she was pronounced dead Sunday, police said.

An autopsy was done at the state Medical Examiner's Office on Sunday, but police are not releasing any information from the autopsy.

Goding was arrested in Lincoln and is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

The death is being investigated by state police, Old Town police and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.