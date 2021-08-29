An Old Truck Was Turned Into A Racing Boat

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Too bad it isn’t amphibious…

We’ve seen plenty of creative builds, but we haven’t seen anything quite like this farm truck converted into a boat. Well, we have seen truck-boat hybrids before, but none looked quite like this one. Plus, what makes this pickup truck gliding across the water even more unique is in at least one video included with this article shows it racing other boats.

Sadly, none of the videos out there are of great quality and they’re all from far away, so we get no close-up shots of this build. It looks like someone welded the truck onto a boat, but we’re not sure if it’s just the body or the frame as well, but doing just the body would make more sense. Either way, they decided to attach the wheels, we’re sure for the fully ridiculous effect of seeing an old pickup truck gliding across the water.

image credit: YouTube

Just making it that much more of a spectacle is the shell over the bed. Maybe it’s there for more than just aesthetics, but it sure makes this boat look that much more interesting, in an oddly intriguing sort of way.

This pickup truck boat has been spotted in at least two places. One video puts it in Antioch, Illinois and another claims it was spotted on Lake Overholser in Oklahoma. In other words, this thing definitely is getting around.

About the boat racing: we can’t think of a less aerodynamic design for a boat. The old pickup truck hits the air like a giant slab, pushing it with extreme effort instead of slicing through, like what more modern performance boats do. Still, the guy who owns this creative conversion is out there giving it his all and no doubt having a blast. We have to salute whoever owns this pickup truck turned into a boat, because he definitely knows how to have a good time.

Check out the videos for yourself.

