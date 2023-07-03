Old Vic staff warned 'be careful' of Kevin Spacey, court hears

Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court on Monday

Kevin Spacey’s sexually inappropriate behaviour was “known” at the Old Vic Theatre where staff were warned to “be careful” of the Hollywood actor, a court has heard.

An alleged victim has suggested Spacey’s conduct at the venue, where the actor was employed as artistic director between 2004 and 2015, was widely recognised as problematic.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said Spacey began to make him feel uncomfortable just two weeks after first meeting.

In evidence heard at Southwark Crown Court, the complainant said: “It was known at the Old Vic Theatre. These little comments which would go on, people would say be careful. It was well known he was up to no good, so to speak.”

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court were shown footage of the interview, in which the man described Spacey as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person”.

The 63-year-old defendant has been described by the prosecution as a “sexual bully” as he stands trial accused of sex offences against four men between 2001 and 2013. Spacey denies all wrongdoing.

On Monday, the first complainant to give evidence said he was “disgusted” with the alleged sex assaults, saying: “He would try to grope me and try to grab me and make me feel very uncomfortable.”

The man said Spacey told him he could introduce him to A-list stars, and said when he tried to fight back against one of the alleged assaults, the actor replied: “That’s such a turn on to me. You’re such a man.”

Outlining his allegations against the defendant, the man said: “He grabbed me in private areas and then tried to get my hands on him.”

The alleged victim said he tried to “blank out” what happened.

Spacey was ‘very touchy feely’

Describing an incident that he said happened to him, the man said: “He grabbed me so hard I almost came off the road. He grabbed me really hard and it really hurt.

“I pushed him against the door and said, ‘Don’t do that again or I will knock you out’.”

Continuing to talk about the incident, one of Spacey’s alleged victims told the police officer: “I was disgusted that he had done that.”

The court heard the alleged victim describe the actor as “very touchy feely”.

He told the police officer: “Obviously being a man’s man and a professional I found it quite eerie and just awkward. He made me feel so awkward and uneasy.”

The man said the actor became “very friendly” and started to grab him on several occasions, and the alleged victim told him to stop.

He added: “He sort of left me and didn’t say anything. He would just laugh it off and change the subject.”

The man could be seen describing Spacey as a “slippery, snaky, difficult person” and a “very mixed-up individual”.

He continued: “He grabbed me. He grabbed me a good few times.

“He would squeeze my bum and would rub my legs.”

Spacey pleaded not guilty in January to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The two-time Academy Award winner also previously denied four further charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The trial continues.

