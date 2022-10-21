Old video resurfaces to claim ex-Chinese official did not applaud Xi Jinping at 20th party congress

AFP Hong Kong
·3 min read

A video viewed hundreds of thousands of times in multiple Chinese tweets has been shared alongside a misleading claim that it showed former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji not applauding President Xi Jinping at the 20th Communist Party Congress. It circulated as Xi was expected to be given a third term in office after the party began the week-long session on October 16, 2022. While there were reports that some officials did not applaud Xi at this year's congress, the video circulating online was in fact from the last national congress in 2017.

The 10-second video was posted on Twitter on October 16, 2022. It shows Xi bowing as other officials applaud him, but former Chinese premier Zhu Rongji in the front row does not appear to do so. It was viewed more than 140,000 times.

"Zhu Rongji was the only person who did not clap his hands at the scene. Although Old Zhu had a good nature, he started the privatisation of healthcare and education systems with dire consequences that can still be felt today," the caption in simplified Chinese reads.

A screenshot, taken on October 17, 2022, of the misleading post.

The ruling Communist Party began its 20th National Congress on October 16. Xi was expected to be given a third term in office, after China abolished presidential term limits in a 2018 constitutional amendment.

The claim began to surface amid social media chatter highlighting footage of this year's meeting that appeared to show that several officials -- including former Politburo Standing Committee member Li Ruihuan -- did not applaud Xi. Taiwanese outlets United Daily News and Liberty Times also reported that former President Hu Jintao and former State Councillor Song Ping did not applaud at the 2022 meeting.

While some viewers pointed out that the video showing Zhu Rongji in the misleading posts was from 2017, others appeared to believe it happened during the 20th National Congress meeting this year.

The video of Zhu Rongji was also shared alongside a similar claim on Twitter and Gettr.

The misleading video has been shared with false context: it was actually taken during the Chinese Communist Party's 19th National Congress meeting in 2017.

Old congress meeting

A reverse image search on Google found a longer version of the video published by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV on YouTube on October 18, 2017.

The video was titled: "The 19th National People's Congress Opening Ceremony October 18, 2017 | CCTV".

"The 19th National People's Congress was held at 9am on October 18, 2017 in Beijing," the video description partly reads.

Below is a screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading post (left) and the CCTV video (right). Several senior Chinese officials including Zhang Gaoli, Liu Yunshan and Zhang Dejiang could be seen seated in the same order in both videos.

A screenshot comparison of the video in the misleading post (left) and the CCTV's video (right)

The same video was also published by another Chinese state broadcaster, CGTN, on October 18, 2017.

Having retired, Zhu did not attend the 20th Party Congress meeting's opening ceremony this year, as reported by Nikkei Asia.

Recommended Stories

  • Ireland dump out West Indies to progress at T20 World Cup

    Veteran opener Paul Stirling slammed an unbeaten 66 as Ireland made the Twenty20 World Cup Super 12 on Friday and sent two-time champions West Indies crashing out.

  • Canadian National Railway, Unifor begin talks for new labor contract

    Unifor said on Wednesday that both parties exchanged proposals and agreed to meet and continue negotiations in November and December. "We look forward to further constructive discussions with Unifor," Canadian National Railway said. As of Dec. 31, Canadian National Railway had 22,604 employees, of which 17,167 were unionized employees.

  • Greek monastery manuscripts tell new story of Ottoman rule

    A church bell sounds, the staccato thudding of mallet on plank summons monks to afternoon prayers, deep voices are raised in communal chant. There, deep inside the medieval fortified monastery in the Mount Athos monastic Orthodox Christian community, researchers are for the first time tapping a virtually unknown treasure — thousands of Ottoman-era manuscripts that include the oldest of their kind in the world. The libraries of the self-governed community, established more than 1,000 years ago on northern Greece’s Athos peninsula, are a repository of rare, centuries-old works in several languages including Greek, Russian and Romanian.

  • China gifted Qatar two giant pandas ahead of World Cup, but animal rights activists call the gesture 'disrespectful' and 'out of touch'

    "Gifting live animals as if they're stuffed toys is not only unsporting, it's disrespectful and unkind," PETA's Vice President of Programmes said.

  • UN ready to vote on sanctions against Haitian gang leader

    The U.N. Security Council planned to vote Friday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on a powerful gang leader. The United States and Mexico, which drafted the 10-page resolution, delayed the vote from Wednesday so they could revise the text in hopes of gaining more support from the 15 council members. The final text, obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, eliminated a reference to an Oct. 7 appeal by Haiti’s Council of Ministers for the urgent dispatch of an international military force to tackle the country's violence and alleviate its humanitarian crisis.

  • Ukraine’s antitrust watchdog probing hike in egg prices

    Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) has begun looking into a jump in the cost of eggs due to a 54% surge in egg prices in the last three months, despite the lack of an obvious reason for the hike, the government agency said in a statement on Oct. 20.

  • Myanmar villagers say army beheaded high school teacher

    The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to witnesses’ descriptions and photos taken in Taung Myint village in the rural Magway region, the headless body of 46-year-old Saw Tun Moe was left on the ground in front of the school’s spiked gate and his head was impaled on top of it. Neither the military government nor the state-controlled media have released information about the teacher's death.

  • GOP's Georgia challenge: Persuading Trump backers to vote

    It’s painstaking work anywhere, but especially pivotal in battleground Georgia, as Donald Trump's lies of a rigged 2020 election have created a new constituency of election deniers -- some wary their votes won't be counted in November. Dispatching the group on the hunt for votes was an unlikely emissary — former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who initially stood by the defeated president’s effort to undo Joe Biden's victory, but was now working, in blue jeans and a country plaid shirt, to bring election skeptics back to the polls. “We saw it firsthand in our election,” Loeffler said about the drop-off during an interview outside the Cobb County Republican Party headquarters where the volunteers gathered on a recent Saturday.

  • Ukraine war: Growing Russia-Iran ties pose new dangers

    The conflict has driven them closer together in a way which could impact the world beyond Ukraine.

  • Putin’s Last Hope to Win in Ukraine Is a GOP Victory in November

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyVladimir Putin is fighting a two-front war. Sure, he’s losing badly in Eastern Ukraine, but things are looking up for the Russian dictator in the West—at least on the political front that runs through every ballot box in America.Although the resilience, courage, and skill of the Ukrainian military has driven Putin to increasingly desperate and depraved measures to avoid further battlefield humiliation, he can see a glimmer of hope on the

  • Ukrainian FM, Israeli PM discuss Russia-Iran cooperation in war against Ukraine

    Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed cooperation between Iran and Russia in the war against Ukraine in telephone talks on Oct. 20.

  • American B-1B bombers land in Guam to 'deter adversaries' and reassure allies

    The U.S. military confirmed their temporary deployment to the U.S. Pacific territory as part of a "bomber task force" mission on Thursday, a day after aircraft-spotting websites reported their flight from home bases in the United States. "It is ... meant to send a message that the United States stands closely with its allies and partners to deter potential provocation," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder told a briefing, when asked if the mission was aimed at sending North Korea a message. The bombers' presence is also aimed at demonstrating that the United States has the capability to conduct global operations at any time, he added.

  • Russias Deputy Minister of Transport may resign after explosion on Crimean Bridge

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - THURSDAY, 20 OCTOBER 2022, 12:17 Aleksandr Sukhanov, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, who deals with transport safety and in particular on the Crimean Bridge, is leaving office in the near future.

  • Control of US Senate could come down to tight Nevada race

    A frenzied race for Nevada's U.S. Senate seat is shaping up to be one of the closest in the country and both candidates hope their messages on abortion, immigration, inflation or public safety will tip the balance in their favor. The stakes for Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are especially high. The winner could determine which party controls the Senate and the GOP considers Nevada one of its best opportunities to turn a blue seat into red.

  • As leaders meet, Chinese hope for end to 'zero-COVID' limits

    As China’s ruling Communist Party holds a congress this week, many Beijing residents are focused on an issue not on the formal agenda: Will the end of the meeting bring an easing of China's at times draconian “zero-COVID” policies that are disrupting lives and the economy? It appears to be wishful thinking. As the world moves to a post-pandemic lifestyle, many across China have resigned themselves to lining up several times a week for COVID-19 tests, restrictions on their travels to other regions, and the ever-present possibility of a community lockdown.

  • U.S. Said to Be Weighing Security Reviews for Musk Deals, Including Twitter Purchase

    Officials have reportedly become uncomfortable over Musk’s recent comments on the funding of Starlink in Ukraine.

  • Yankees vs. Astros Game 2 Recap

    Alex Bregman smashed a three-run home run in the 3rd and Framber Valdez struck out nine in the Astros' 3-2 win over the Yankees in Game 2

  • Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch

    The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents. 1/ WHO RULES BRITANNIA?

  • Bregman HR as Valdez, Astros edge Yankees 3-2, lead ALCS 2-0

    Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros stayed perfect in the playoffs, edging the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

  • Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak lead race to be UK's next prime minister

    LONDON (Reuters) -Boris Johnson and his former finance minister Rishi Sunak were leading the potential contenders to replace British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday, with candidates canvassing support to become Conservative Party leader in a fast-tracked contest. After Truss quit on Thursday, ending her six weeks in power, those who want to replace her were trying to find the 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers needed to run in a contest which the party hopes will reset its ailing fortunes. With the Conservatives all but facing a wipe out in the next national election, according to opinion polls, the race is on to become the fifth British premier in six years.