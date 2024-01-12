Old Warriors logo: Southern school board tramples Sunshine Law in effort to bring it back

On April 16, 2021, the Southern York County School Board voted to retire Susquehannock High School’s Indian warhead mascot. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of its retirement, 7 to 2, not even 5 to 4 was certain before roll call.

But following new member installations at SYCSD’s Dec. 7, 2023 public meeting, the ideological majority, who campaigned using the retired logo, wasted no time in queuing up its reinstatement for its Jan. 18th meeting.

One of two action items added to the agenda during the Dec. 7th meeting was to pause the retirement of the warrior head logo. New director Bill Hall made the motion to halt the process for 120 days so the current board could take up its future direction (43:30).

The retired Southern York County School District warriors logo.

Nathan Henkel, newly seated and appointed board president, was prepared to cite to the district’s longtime CFO Susan Green, who cautioned of the legality of the move, why it passed muster. He said the items were de minimus in nature, and did not involve expenditures or contracts, so they could be added without the minimum 24-hour public notice.

Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act 65 does provide exceptions to the 24-hour rule in emergency situations or for insignificant matters that come up at the last minute and do not spend money or make agreements.

The logo qualifies as neither.

What does the district solicitor say?

A district parent filed Jan. 5 a lawsuit against the school board for adding two agenda items under the exceptions provision.

This cohort could’ve scheduled these discussions any time, as it owns the majority for the next four years.

But they came into their new positions with bravado to push their personal agendas, and not with humility to learn their jobs, nor respect for outstanding administrators like Green to put the district in danger of violating the law with their interpretations.

While Nathan Henkel was ready with the language for the exception to add last-minute agenda items, he neglected on two occasions to properly explain the reason the board would have an executive session following the public meeting. He said at 22:50 that it was “for another matter that urgently needs another executive session.” When he mentioned it again at the close of the public meeting (2:51:40), he did not clarify why, as required by law, before gaveling out.

This cohort campaigned that the previous board was not transparent, but never produced evidence. Their hubris may prove to be the tragic flaw in their likely violations of the Sunshine Act at their inaugural meeting.

And, Nathan Henkel waxes on, “the matter of the logo and the way it was approached is a matter of doing the right thing the right way.”

The new Southern York County School District warriors logo.

A student letter to the board in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 asked the district to consider retiring the stereotypical Indian warrior image. The vote in April 2021 came after months of research gathered by the district’s diversity committee, and presented March 2021 in a report, available to the public, that gave both sides of the issue, with no recommended action.

The board also received numerous letters and public comment with strong feelings on both sides, and hosted a public meeting with leaders from Native American communities, among them the National Congress of American Indians — oldest, largest, representative American Indian and Alaska Native organization serving the interests of tribal governments and communities.

There is compelling academic research that shows Native mascots generate negative psychological effects for Native students, including lower self-esteem and community worth. Studies find Native mascots also are associated with negative stereotypes and a tendency to discriminate against Native Americans.

The National Indian Council on Aging finds higher rates of suicide among Native Americans compared to all other racial and ethnic groups in the U.S. For Native youth, ages 10 to 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death, at a rate of 2.5 times the national average. Both the US Commission on Civil Rights and American Psychological Society called for an end to the use of Native American mascots in non-Native schools in 2001 and 2005, respectively.

This research was important in my decision.

There is no evidence in any study that associates beneficial effects for Native Americans from the use of Native mascots by non-Native entities.

As Bill Hall was discussing under new business an action item to add to the Jan. 18th agenda, the reinstatement of the warrior head logo in all communications and athletics, the student school board representative commented (2:11:04): “It’s important to understand the students’ perspectives. Most students, regardless of what the mascot is, still feel they are warriors. The root of this is the students.”

Bill Hall’s response was to pivot the conversation, and ultimately call for the vote he wanted. It was as cringe worthy to watch as when his wife, board member Mary Lee Hall, seated in December 2021, made a failed bid to revive the old logo in January 2022 at the same meeting the high school students presented their Warrior rebranding campaign.

During public comment Dec 7th parent/alum/lifelong resident Stephanie Musser offered sobering words (1:19:33) about the hard and soft costs of pursuing the logo issue, with new branding already in play.

In describing how it could impact the community Musser mentioned the school’s reputation, and the district’s ability to garner grants or attract teachers. She reminded new board members that just 15% of the community voted them in, 85% did not, and 100% would be impacted.

Musser also underscored: “Why members of this board feel like they did not violate the Sunshine Act, your behavior this evening, I do not believe that to be true. I believe members of the community do not believe that to be true either.”

Deborah Kalina is a former Southern York County School District board director.

