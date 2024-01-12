Old Washington raising funds to build new fire department, ease EMS concerns

The Old Washington Fire Department hopes to better serve the community and ease the strain felt by local EMS agencies with the construction of a new fire department.

The idea originated from an anonymous donor who, according to Assistant Fire Chief Zach Leasure, has seen the dire need for local EMS services. "He wants to prepare for the future and ensure appropriate levels of staffing to provide EMS services adequately," Leasure said. "We're OK on fire. We're not OK on EMS. He wants to make that EMS side better."

This is the current fire station for the Village of Old Washington. A proposed new building would have eight spacious vehicle bays, compared to the three cramped bays they presently have.

The donor made a promise of $200,000 − but it came with a catch. The department would have to reach out to a local company to get the ball rolling. Once they knew whether an entirely new building would be needed or the old one could be revamped, the money was received by the department.

Calls went out to various local contractors, but according to Leasure, "Surgent was the only one that really contacted us back. We knew of Jason's (Emch) experience with these other buildings and of them being a big community involvement player. We knew he was going to be good for us."

The department formatted plans for its dream station, but with a staggering projected cost of $2.6 million, those big wants turned into more of a what do we truly need scenario. After working closely with Emch, the department brought the estimate down to $1.36 million while being advised to plan for $1.5 million to cover any unforeseen circumstances.

A rendering of the new Old Washington Fire Department. Plans call for an 80' x 100' structure with eight truck bays and space for overnight accommodation of fire and EMS personnel.

Shrinking the building size to 80' x 100' and reducing the number of truck bays helped slash those costs. Hopes are high that a portion of the funding will come from donations. Asking for help with a $1.36 million project felt more in line with the department than asking for all the bells and whistles a $2.6 million station would provide.

Not having to purchase the land was a massive cost-cutter. The property where the new facility will be housed was deeded to the department by village officials. Located just east of the current station, the building will be on the property that held the former Buckeye Trail Elementary School.

The current station will be retained by the village. Presently, the township's storage building for its backhoe and maintenance equipment is falling apart and in need of repair. The use of the current station will provide office space for officials and a community meeting space. The bay areas would possibly be utilized for village dump trucks and equipment storage, though nothing is finalized.

The new building will have eight bays, four on the front and four on the side. The current station has an ambulance, tanker, main fire engine, an air trailer, a utility truck and a rescue truck squeezed in like Tetris blocks and does not accommodate overnight staffing. Having 19 fire and EMS personnel on the roster, it's a big department.

Four of the six vehicles in the crowded bay area of the Old Washington Fire Department. The department would like to build a new structure and an anonymous donation has gotten the ball rolling. They are now looking for donations to play for the $1.3 million project.

The department receives an average of 2.7 EMS calls a day, and was dispatched to more than 600 EMS and 100 fire calls in 2023.

"We're helping other agencies as well, and they're helping us − Antrim, Lore City, Fairview, Quaker City," Leasure said. Those departments have a mutual aid agreement. "What that means is we're dual dispatch. If Antrim (for example) gets called for a squad call, we immediately get called to help them. There's no waiting for help because you don't know in today's world if somebody's even going to answer."

Paying for the new department

Should the countywide EMS services levy on the March ballot pass, Old Washington could receive additional funding that would be used for staffing.

"This new firehouse will allow the accommodation of overnight stay of personnel to be able to answer the call 24/7, with people at the station," Leasure said. "Like I always say to people, the only guarantee to get somebody to answer that call is if they're here."

While the department would ideally like to break ground this spring, it's dependent upon funding. They currently have $215,000 towards the project and have been working with county commissioners and District 95 State Representative Don Jones, who is trying to secure state capital money for the project.

Fundraisers, such as the upcoming Valentine's Day Dinner at Deeerassic Park will help and those wishing to donate can do so as a tax write-off since the department is a registered 501c(3) non-profit. Leasure said the department takes pride in being debt-free and noted, "We will not go into any debt to build this."

Those wishing to contribute to the building fund or find out more information about upcoming fundraisers can contact Fire Association President Curt Laughman at 740-680-0417 or the department at 740-489-5111.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Old Washington set to build new fire department, ease EMS concerns