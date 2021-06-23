Old West End woman sentenced to prison for role leading to triple homicide

Jun. 22—Despite an ongoing dispute having ended with the fatal shootings of two of her relatives, Twainesha Jones said during a sentencing hearing Tuesday she didn't wish to see an Old West End woman involved in the dispute separated from her 1-year-old son.

The triple homicide at the Parqwood Apartments started with an ongoing social-media feud between Ms. Jones, 21, and Keylona Witcher, 22, who both have a child with D'Angelo Porter, 24. When Witcher saw Ms. Jones driving Nov. 5 near Bancroft Street and Parkwood Avenue, Witcher began ramming the other woman's vehicle.

"I want to know why she hit my car that day when every other time she seen me in traffic, she went about her day, I went about my day. I just want to know why that day," Ms. Jones asked Tuesday before Judge Eric Marks sentenced Witcher to a minimum of three years and a maximum of 4 1/2 years in prison.

In the midst of the altercation at the intersection, Witcher called her then-boyfriend, Mr. Porter. The fight continued into the Parqwood complex, where Mr. Porter allegedly fired multiple shots that killed Witcher's father, Gary Witcher, 39, and Ms. Jones' mother and cousin: Deanna Himon, 41, and Tyrone Ursey, Jr., 23.

"I don't want her to get taken away from her son, I don't want her son to get taken away from her, but all of this could have been prevented," Ms. Jones said. "She could have kept going or texted me how she feel instead of doing what she did. I feel like none of them three would have been deceased if she never called him. That's how I feel."

Judge Marks asked for clarification if Ms. Jones wished to see Witcher sent to prison, but Ms. Jones opted to not answer. However, Ms. Jones' 14-year-old sister, who was struck by Witcher's vehicle, indicated she hoped for a prison sentence so Witcher could think about her actions.

"If she would have never ran me over, it would have been different. She could have went about her day, we could have went about our day," the teenager said in court.

While the defense disputed some facts relating to the crash, Witcher maintained that none of her actions led to the fatal shooting, Judge Marks said.

"If you are blaming them for you going to prison today, you're wrong. You only have yourself to look to for that," Judge Marks told Witcher. "Until you understand that and realize that, it will be hard for you to move forward."

Earlier this month, Witcher entered an Alford plea — not admitting guilt, but conceding evidence sufficient for a conviction — to felonious assault and aggravated assault. She could have received up to 13 1/2 years behind bars.

"I just wish that you give me a second chance, and I'm sorry for the victims' losses, too," Witcher told Judge Marks.

Witcher's defense attorney, Jim Popil, asked Judge Marks to consider a community-control sentence on the basis of his client's limited criminal record, a significant mental-health history, and the fact that she has a 1-year-old son. Witcher has also not had a chance to grieve her father's death, he said.

Prosecutors did not make a sentencing recommendation based on the plea agreement. Judge Marks appointed Michael Stahl to oversee an appeal.

Mr. Porter remained held without bond on multiple charges of aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault. He is scheduled to appear Aug. 4 before Judge Lori Olender.