When older adults experience homelessness, Justa Center is there to help

Three women were lined up at their usual table to eat lunch. The trio met after each faced a moment they hoped would never come.

They all had become homeless for the first time after the age of 50.

More than 2,000 people 55 and older are experiencing homelessness in Maricopa County, according to data collected during the January 2023 point-in-time count. Across the U.S., senior homelessness has risen steadily, with experts warning that even more will lose their homes in the face of rising rent and stagnant fixed income.

Justa Center exists to serve the needs of this population.

The organization is a past Season for Sharing grant recipient and used funds raised by readers of The Arizona Republic to help reduce the isolation of 100 formerly homeless, newly housed seniors. More than 150 Arizona nonprofits received $1.6 million from readers of The Arizona Republic as part of the 2022-23 Season for Sharing campaign.

Just off of Jefferson Street in downtown Phoenix, the brick Justa Center building is a short walk from Key Campus — once known as the Human Services Campus, a collection of more than a dozen homeless service organizations. Justa Center has been serving older adults experiencing homelessness since 2006, making it one of the few facilities of its kind across the U.S.

Judy Sell, 74, left her home once she couldn’t afford a more than $1,000 jump in rent. She said she spent more than $10,000 on hotel rooms for her and her grandson before eventually coming to Central Arizona Shelter Services more than a year ago.

“This was my last resort,” she said about living in the congregate shelter.

Sell and her friends, Lori White, 60, and Toni Spina, 55, start each day together with a walk to get coffee at Justa Center. They first came to the center for a place where they could feel safe. Now, they say they’re not sure what they would have done without it.

What does Justa Center provide?

Justa Center serves around 100 people per day, providing access to food, showers and other resources to navigate homelessness. Throughout the week, programming cycles through various topics older adults might need help with. On Mondays, an attorney offers free advice for evictions and other legal issues. Thursdays bring guidance on Medicaid and food stamps.

Tami Marks, director of housing solutions for the center, said the nonprofit was created to help seniors receive a specific kind of care. Many are retired or unable to work. Others are more vulnerable when using a walking aid or living unsheltered outside. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual report on homelessness, nearly half of the older adults experiencing homelessness are living in places not meant for human habitation.

Marks said she knows there are resources invested in helping older adults, but still believes the housing crisis they face has often gone undiscussed in broader conversations.

“It’s sad that one of the most vulnerable populations is basically forgotten,” she said.

According to Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, the number of people over 62 who qualify for rental assistance rose by nearly 50% over the last decade, reaching nearly 6 million people. The report found that while government programs do provide rental assistance, the "demand dramatically outstrips supply, with years-long waitlists in some areas."

Marks said she often sees older adults become homeless after an unexpected rent increase that can no longer be covered by a fixed income, or when a spouse dies unexpectedly.

White said she lost her home after her husband died of cancer. She could not afford a lawyer to fight for her to stay in the house, she said.

“I am shocked at how easily I lost my home,” White said.

White was looking for places to live with Spina after they realized how well they got along. A case manager was helping them find eligible locations across the Valley that they had started touring.

Creating a safe space for older adults: ‘My type of people’

Justa Center is one of the only homelessness organizations across the country serving exclusively older adults. People who work there said their mission is to provide a safe space for each of their members, who are not often in spaces made just for them.

The center hosts bingo events and computer training sessions. The lunchtime trio said it’s nice to be at a location where everyone gets their jokes, too.

“These are my type of people,” Spina said.

Marks said Justa Center is a safe space for their guests. Even when the facility hosts events for other community members, they make sure to host them outside of the building.

Nonprofit sees rising homelessness: ‘Playing catch-up’

In early December, Gary Laird came into the Justa Center building on his day off to make sure everyone was attended to.

Laird, who has worked for the center for four years, said he sometimes works 16 hours a day providing care to guests. He’s spent his Christmases and Thanksgivings there and from time to time, he’ll get to help people move into their new home.

“The looks on people’s faces when we move them into a new apartment, it’s incredible,” he said.

Laird once experienced homelessness himself, before Justa Center helped him find his current apartment. He said he’ll always be grateful to the organization for being there when, he said, he felt ashamed to just look others in the eye. Even still, Laird said, it's difficult to not get discouraged when he knows there are more people who need help than help is available.

Executive Director Dean Scheinert said the goal is to help as many people across the Valley as possible. But even still, the number of seniors experiencing homelessness in the region is likely going to get worse before it gets better.

“We’re playing catch-up,” he said.

To prepare for impending needs, the nonprofit is always looking for its next sources of funding, much of which will go toward housing support. Currently, the organization is looking to provide more transitional housing for seniors who are on housing voucher waitlists.

The Justa Center accepts monetary donations on its website where a list of current needs can also be found, including detergent, pens and notepads.

Donate to Season for Sharing

Since 1993, because of readers like you, The Arizona Republic's Season for Sharing campaign has raised and given away more than $73 million to Arizona nonprofits. Please help The Republic continue supporting our neighbors in need.

Where does the money go?

When you give to Season for Sharing, you're contributing to nonprofits that help teachers and students, aid older Arizonans and support struggling children and families. The Republic pays all administrative costs, so 100% of donations go back to the community.

