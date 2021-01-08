Older Americans scramble for COVID-19 shots as some U.S. states broaden access

FILE PHOTO: Elderly people line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site
FILE PHOTO: Elderly people line up at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination site
Rebecca Spalding, Tina Bellon and Carl O'Donnell

By Rebecca Spalding, Tina Bellon and Carl O'Donnell

(Reuters) - At Don's Pharmasave in Louisiana's rural Avoyelles parish, pharmacist Constance Rabalais and colleagues have had to come up with their own policies and procedures for doling out their first 100 COVID-19 vaccine doses amid overwhelming demand.

More than a dozen states looking to deploy unused coronavirus vaccines are starting to give shots to older members of the general population while others have not, meaning protection for more than 20 million Americans aching to hug their grandchildren may depend on where they live.

“We're glad to get it out. We just wished we’d had a little more time to understand the scheduling and appointment process,” Rabalais said.

States have received 21 million doses since the Food and Drug Administration in December authorized two vaccines - from Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc - but only about 6 million have been administered.

Healthcare workers and people in nursing homes have been at the front of the line. But states left to distribute vaccines with little federal funding or direction are now plotting their own courses of action.

“It has created a situation where it’s confusing to the public," said Jen Kates, a senior vice president at Kaiser Family Foundation. "Even within states, if you live in one county you may have a different priority than if you live in another county."

Texas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Colorado, West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Indiana, Wyoming and Tennessee have either begun or will allow the vulnerable older generation to get shots this week or next in some or all counties.

In Texas, Florida and Georgia people over 65 are eligible for a shot, while West Virginia and Indiana are limiting the vaccine to those over 80.

Other states are holding off on moving into the next phase until more healthcare workers and nursing home residents are vaccinated, or have not yet announced a timeline for the general population.

The Trump administration has conceded that the biggest vaccination campaign in history aimed at stopping the deadly pandemic is off to a slower than hoped for start.

The government has advised states to expand eligibility and said it would start pushing vaccines directly to pharmacies this week.

President-elect Joe Biden wants to release the doses being held back for second shots into the supply, his spokesman said on Friday. Such a move would require that manufacturing is consistent enough to supply required second doses on schedule.

“I think the overarching goal of getting all eligible people vaccinated has to take precedence,” said Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “We can’t let an overly dogmatic adherence to priority groups to cause inefficiencies in vaccine administration.”

Distributing doses at pharmacies could help speed the process, but risks wasted doses, fraud, and confusion among the pubic, experts said.

Some states have internet portals for vaccine sign-ups, which may be challenging to access for those without internet. Other states have no centralized sign-up system at all, Kaiser's Kates said.

PHONES RINGING OFF THE HOOK

Rabalais said the phones have been ringing of the hook at her pharmacy with its staff of three, and that the store has done little besides organizing the vaccine rollout and navigating the state’s vaccine registry.

Erin Zwiener, a Democratic representative in the Texas state legislature, said the haphazard vaccine rollout echoes earlier phases of the pandemic, when testing and personal protective gear were scarce, and that ultimately the state’s poor will bear the brunt.

“My big concern is because we are so intensely privatizing this rollout and relying on pharmacies, we really are giving our wealthier folks more access to this vaccine,” she said.

Florida's Seminole county has set up vaccination clinics and wants to distribute in pharmacies next, but has not been told when it will receive more doses or how many, said Alan Harris, an emergency manager for the county.

Even though Texas broadened access, some hospitals and pharmacies are still prioritizing healthcare workers. That has led to confusion and frustration among the general public who thought doses were more widely available.

At multiple Brookshire Brothers stores, a Texas and Louisiana grocery and pharmacy chain, an automated message tells customers the stores' vaccine waiting lists are full.

Wimberley Pharmacy, an independent store in Wimberley, Texas, said they received thousands of calls from members of the general public after the state posted locations with vaccine supply on a public website to help Texans find shots nearby.

The store's first 100 doses went quickly to healthcare workers and first responders. The next batch of doses they receive will be open to the general public.

Said the store's manager Cody Gass: “We definitely don't have any sitting around."

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding, Tina Bellon and Carl O'Donnell; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Latest Stories

  • When will Warnock and Ossoff be seated in the Senate — and when will Democrats take control?

    With their upset victories in this week’s Georgia runoffs, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will give Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate for the first time since 2015.

  • Here are all the Trump officials who have resigned since the Capitol riot

    Several members of the Trump administration have resigned in apparent protest following the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, and the White House is reportedly bracing for more departures.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • US Attorney: FBI agents search lawmakers’ offices and homes

    Federal prosecutors in Tennessee said Friday that FBI agents have searched the homes and offices of several state lawmakers. U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada's former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed.

  • Error puts millions of U.S. stimulus payments in wrong accounts -TurboTax

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to Intuit TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments. Two banking industry sources confirmed the error, which will delay distribution of the badly needed aid. "For those who don't receive a direct deposit, they should watch their mail for either a paper check or a prepaid debit card," the IRS said in a notice on Thursday.

  • Trump's tweets in praise of Capitol rioters blocked by Facebook and Twitter

    The president's Twitter account was suspended for 12 hours after he told supporters who stormed the Capitol "We love you. You're very special" while spreading election misinformation.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • After majority of Capitol mob walks free, feds struggle to identify suspects dispersed across the country

    “The fact that we had a bunch of our traitors in office hunker down, put on their gas masks and retreat into their underground bunker, I consider that a win,” Jake Angeli said.

  • Romney tells Republican colleagues 'this is what you've gotten' as Senate shelters in breached Capitol

    Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) put the blame for the chaos unfolding in the Capitol on Wednesday firmly on the shoulders of his Republican colleagues: "This is what you've gotten, guys," Romney was heard yelling as "mayhem unfolded in the Senate chamber, apparently addressing his colleagues who were leading the charge to press Mr. Trump's false claims of a stolen election," The New York Times reports.Protesters breached the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, flooding the building and breaking into both chambers of Congress, sending lawmakers into terrified lockdowns. Sheltering with some members of the press, Romney reportedly called over Jonathan Martin of the Times to make it known, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection."More stories from theweek.com Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable' MSNBC's Joe Scarborough calls for Trump's arrest over Capitol riots: 'He should be sent to jail today' Fox and Friends' Ainsley Earhardt hopes Trump can 'forgive' Pence for not overturning election

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Woman who accused Black teen of stealing phone is arrested

    A woman who falsely accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone and then tackled him at a New York City hotel was arrested in her home state of California. Miya Ponsetto, 22, was jailed Thursday in Ventura County, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office there said. The New York Police Department flew detectives out to California earlier Thursday with a warrant for Ponsetto's arrest.

  • Biden DOJ Attorney General pick Merrick Garland accepts nomination and speaks on DC Mob

    President-elect Joe Biden's pick to lead the Department of Justice, Merrick Garland, accepts nomination and says Wednesday's D.C. Capitol event is an example that the rule of law is the very foundation of our democracy and that like cases are treated alike.

  • Air Force Brass Order Removal of All Offensive, Non-Inclusive Patches, Mottos and Emblems

    Commanders have until Feb. 21 to review their units' emblems, morale patches, mottos, nicknames, coins and other heraldry.

  • Mike Pence’s daughter reveals she was caught up in riots and defends ‘hero’ Capitol police

    Charlotte Pence Bond, Mike Pence’s daughter, has defended Capitol Police after pro-Trump rioters were able to overpower law enforcement and breach the US Capitol on Wednesday. Capitol Police have come under scrutiny given how underprepared they appeared to be compared to the number of rioters who descended on the Capitol. Anyone who is blaming the Capitol Hill Police for the domestic terrorism that occurred yesterday should seriously reconsider their position.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Boston Marathon bomber sues over ballcap, showers in prison

    Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev has sued the federal government for $250,000 over his treatment at the Colorado prison where he is serving a life sentence. Tsarnaev, 26, calls his treatment in the handwritten suit filed Monday “unlawful, unreasonable and discriminatory.”

  • Scientists surprised to discover two dwarf giraffes in Namibia, Uganda

    Being tall is the giraffe's competitive advantage, giving it the pick of leaves from the tallest trees, so scientists were stunned to find two giraffe dwarves on different sides of Africa. "It's fascinating what our researchers out in the field found," Julian Fennessy, co-founder of the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, told Reuters in a videocall on Friday. Three years earlier, they had also found a 9-foot 3-inch (2.8 metre) giraffe in a Ugandan wildlife park.

  • Republican representative tests Covid-positive after spending day in Congress trying to block Biden’s election victory

    Jake LaTurner was in joint session on Wednesday

  • Trump aides reportedly conclude he is 'mentally unreachable'

    President Trump reportedly spent much of Wednesday "cocooned" at the White House as his supporters stormed the Capitol, and his aides say he has become "mentally unreachable."While a pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol building on Wednesday, disrupting Congress' session to certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election and leaving four people dead, Trump was "cocooned at the White House and listening only to a small coterie of loyal aides," all while resisting calls from advisers to condemn the rioters, The Washington Post reports."He kept saying: 'The vast majority of them are peaceful,'" an administration official told the Post. "'What about the riots this summer? What about the other side? No one cared when they were rioting. My people are peaceful. My people aren't thugs.' He didn't want to condemn his people."Now, Axios reports that some of Trump's "stalwart aides and confidants" have "given up trying to communicate with him" altogether, "considering him mentally unreachable.""His closest friends and paid White House officials — many of the Trumpiest Trumpers we know — are avoiding him like the plague," Axios writes, adding, "The president's final days in office will be lonely ones."Although Trump did ultimately release a video on Twitter in which he called on those rioting in the Capitol to go home, the video also again included his false claims that the election was stolen. According to the Post, aides had asked Trump not to include these false claims in the statement, but he went off script and threw them in anyway. Ultimately, some aides believe Trump "did irreparable damage to his presidency and legacy," the Post writes, with an administration official saying, "He was a total monster today."More stories from theweek.com GOP Sen. Ben Sasse says he would consider Trump impeachment articles Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot