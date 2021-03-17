Older Asian man robbed in SF laundromat ambush-style attack

San Francisco police announced that three people have been arrested in an attack on an older Asian American man who was ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several hundred dollars at a laundromat, all in a matter of about 45 seconds.

Video Transcript

- Oh my god, he's probably so scared.

DION LIM: Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments a 67-year-old customer is attacked by three people in a laundromat bordering the Nob Hill and Chinatown neighborhoods February 23rd.

- It's horrible. It's so concerning.

DION LIM: You can see the senior sitting in a chair, close to 10 o'clock at night, is ambushed, dragged to the ground and robbed of several dollars. The entire incident happened in less than 45 seconds.

- That's so hard to watch though, an old man being like upside down like that.

DION LIM: I know. So helpless.

This attack comes shortly after increased patrols in San Francisco's Chinatown on the heels of a number of attacks in Oakland's Chinatown. On February 18th, SFPD community liaison members handed out flyers to raise awareness in Chinese. And supervisor Aaron Peskin touted extra visibility on the streets. Since then, the effort hasn't let up.

ROBERT RUECA: And if anything, we've increased our efforts in patrols and in the ability to respond to the community's needs.

DION LIM: According to SFPD documents, the three attackers may also be tied to multiple auto burglaries in the area. The San Francisco Police Officer's Association Union is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest. Police continue to ask the community to be on alert in order to stay safe. In San Francisco, Dion Lim, ABC 7 News.

  • 'SF is deteriorating': Asian American victim considers moving after attack

    The victim is from the East Bay, and was on lunch break from his job in San Francisco when the unprovoked attack occurred. Chang tells us he now fears the city, "it's a dangerous place to walk it's not safe anymore." He's now considering moving to be with family in Nevada or Indiana.

  • Man Hits Asian Woman With Hard Object in Latest Unprovoked Attack in NYC

    The New York Police Department has asked the public to help identify a man involved in another unprovoked attack in New York City. The 18-year-old female victim was reportedly walking when a man approached her and struck her with a hard object, NYPD told NextShark. Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident.

  • Deadly violence resumes in Myanmar after peaceful protests

    At least two people protesting last month's military coup were reported shot and killed by security forces Tuesday after a morning of peaceful marches in parts of Myanmar.

  • EXPLAINER: Stakes high as Moscow opens 1st of 3 Afghan meets

    Russia is to host on Thursday the first of three international conferences aimed at jump-starting a stalled Afghanistan peace process ahead of a May 1 deadline for the final withdrawal of U.S. and NATO troops from the country. The withdrawal date was set under a year-old agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban. President Joe Biden told ABC in an interview aired Wednesday that he is consulting with allies on the pace of the drawdown.

  • Amazon Shoppers Say This $25 Tiered Swing Dress ‘Would Look Good on a 15-Year-Old or a 50-Year-Old’

    It comes in three sleeve lengths for every season

  • There's been a rise in anti-Asian attacks. Here's how to be an ally to the community.

    You may be wondering what you can do to help the Asian and Asian-American communities given the attacks. Here are some key facts you should know.

  • Celebrities Slam Anti-Asian Hate Speech, Trump After Massage Spas Killings

    "Star Trek" actor George Takei called on GOP leaders to "stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric" following fatal shootings at spas in the Atlanta area.

  • Here’s How You Can Help if You See Asian Americans Targeted by Racist Harassment

    If you see something, do something.

