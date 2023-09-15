Older brother, 19, charged in crash that killed his sister, second Mason teen

LANSING — A 19-year-old Mason man has been charged in connection with the deaths of his sister and another 16-year-old girl in a crash last month in Delhi Township.

Elijah Klages was arraigned Friday in 55th District Court on two counts each of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death, court records indicate. A magistrate set a $250,000 personal bond for him, with conditions that include alcohol testing and house arrest.

Lillian Klages and Amanda Blue, who both attended Mason High School, were killed in a crash Aug. 26 near the intersection of Sycamore and Schoolcraft streets.

Elijah Klages requested a court-appointed attorney, records indicate. A hearing to determine if he should stand trial on the charges is set for Oct. 3.

Check back for updates.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Older brother charged in crash that killed his sister, second Mason teen