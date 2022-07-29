Older brother of girl, 15, charged in her shooting death in Marquette Park neighborhood: police

The older brother of 15-year-old Shaniya Daniels who was shot and killed earlier this week has been charged in connection with her death on the Southwest Side, police said.

Lawrence Daniels, 20, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and was scheduled to appear in court on the charge later Friday, police said.

Shaniya Daniels was shot in the head while in a third-floor bedroom with Lawrence Daniels in a home in the 2400 block of West Marquette Road about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

Witnesses told police they heard a gunshot and saw Lawrence Daniels “fleeing” the bedroom with a gun in his hand, according to a police report.

Shaniya, who was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m., died of a gunshot wound to the head, according to the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Lawrence Daniels was arrested the night of the shooting, police said.