Older brother of teen killed in Honolulu police shooting charged with robbery

Rosemarie Bernardo, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·2 min read

Apr. 28—Prosecutors charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Saturday's robbery near a makeshift memorial in McCully.

The memorial was created for his younger brother, Iremamber Sykap, who police fatally shot after he rammed through police cars with a stolen vehicle in oncoming traffic on April 5 following an alleged crime spree.

Mark Sykap was charged Monday with second-degree robbery. His bail is set at $50, 000.

Police said two men, ages 18 and 21, used physical force and an unspecified dangerous instrument to take property from a 20-year-old woman near Kalakaua Avenue and Philip Street at about 1 :10 a.m. Saturday. They then fled the scene.

Police noted the suspects and victim are acquaintances.

The woman was treated and released at a hospital for a non-life-threatening stab wound to her upper torso that she sustained in the robbery.

That night, police located one of the suspects later identified as Sykap near the makeshift memorial and arrested him.

This is the second time police arrested Sykap this month.

Officers arrested him on April 5 in connection with an alleged crime spree with his younger brother and others.

Police said the younger Sykap was driving a stolen Honda that has been linked to an armed robbery in Moiliili 20 minutes before officers spotted the vehicle at Kawaikui Beach Park in East Oahu. The stolen vehicle was also allegedly linked to a purse-snatching, burglary and car theft.

A police pursuit ensued on April 5 and ended when the Honda occupied by six people headed into oncoming traffic on Kalakaua Avenue. The Honda rammed through police cars and into a canal after officers fired seven to eight shots at the vehicle.

Iremamber Sykap died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police arrested Mark Sykap at the scene for investigation of three counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and promoting a dangerous drug in the third degree.

According to court records, police cited Sykap for disorderly conduct on April 18.

