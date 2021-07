Reuters

U.S. President Joe Biden has few real diplomatic alternatives to trying to persuade Iran to resume compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal and all appear harder to achieve, current and former U.S. and European officials said. Indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on reviving the deal have been on hold since the last round ended on June 20 and Iran has made clear it is not ready to resume before Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes over in August. The hiatus, which U.S. and European officials attribute to the hard-line cleric's election, has raised questions about next steps if the talks hit a dead end.