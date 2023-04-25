Older homeowners fear surging interest rates could destroy inheritance nest egg

A house and money (1).jpg

Older homeowners are scrambling to pay off expensive equity release loans before the debt wipes out the entire value of their property.

Equity release allows over-55s to borrow cash from their home tax-free as long as they pay back the debt – plus interest – when they pass away or move into long-term care.

However, rising interest rates have caused a spike in the number of families opting to pay down the interest while they are still alive.

Almost 100,000 borrowers paid off £102m of equity release debt in 2022, amid a huge jump in interest rates which fuelled fears the loans would leave them with nothing to pass on to their families.

The number of borrowers making repayments rose 48pc year-on-year, according to the Equity Release Council, an industry body.

Many older homeowners have taken out these loans in order to clear their mortgage debt or cover large, sometimes unexpected costs like home renovations.

But customers who use equity release risk draining all the value out of their biggest asset.

Under the “no negative equity guarantee”, borrowers will never owe back more than the total value of their property. However, the loan could still eat up all the wealth in the home – leaving nothing behind for the borrower's descendants. The higher the interest rate, and the earlier the borrower takes out the loan, the more the debt will snowball.

Some equity release loans allow borrowers to ring fence a minimum amount of their property wealth to leave behind. However, only one in three deals come with so-called "inheritance protection", according to the Equity Release Council.

The surge in borrowers trying to reduce their debt coincided with a huge jump in equity release rates last year, triggered by former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-Budget.

The fiscal statement, made in September, wiped sub-4pc deals off the equity release market and slashed the number of loans available to customers.

Rates have remained high ever since. A borrower taking out a lifetime mortgage today can expect to pay 6.17pc on average, up from 4.61pc last April, according to data from the financial analyst Defaqto, while the lowest rate a borrower can achieve is 5.24pc versus 3.58pc last year.

At a 6.17pc rate, a loan worth £100,000 would grow to £185,043 in ten years – nearly £30,000 more than if they had locked in last April's average rate.

Andy Wilson, a financial adviser, said many of his clients were making regular payments to their lifetime mortgages.

“For some, being able to maintain a constant debt by paying the monthly interest charge is reassuring, knowing their loved ones will inherit as much as possible,” he said.

“For others, they are simply maintaining the interest-only payments they may have previously had on their ‘normal’ mortgage, which are switched to lifetime mortgages when the term ends. A smaller number pay more than just the interest, and so reduce the debt over the years.”