Older Korean-Americans in LA fearful amid anti-Asian attacks

  • Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. "My children tell me to be careful these days," said Kim. "I have never been a hate crime victim, but it scares me watching the news about it. There is no guarantee it won't happen to me ever." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in his apartment in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Kim said he rarely leaves home these days. When he does, he carries a whistle with him, his only defense against random attacks targeting the defenseless. "We don't go out at all. We stay home all day as if we are locked up," said Kim. "I can't even think of going for a walk." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old South Korean immigrant, shows a whistle attached to his keychain while pausing for photos in his apartment in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Kim said he rarely leaves home these days. When he does, he carries a whistle with him, his only defense against random attacks targeting the defenseless. "We don't go out at all. We stay home all day as if we are locked up," said Kim. "I can't even think of going for a walk." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Hyang Ran Kim, a 74-year-old immigrant from South Korea, pauses for photos in her apartment in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Kim temporarily moved into her daughter's place in a quiet neighborhood in the suburbs of Orange County. Kim said her daughter was too worried about her safety amid the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, poses in her apartment with a sign from a recent rally against anti-Asian hate crimes she attended Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. Lee took a trip to Koreatown to attend a recent protest against anti-Asian hate crimes. It took her two buses to get there. "We should be united. We Asians can't stay silent," said Lee. "It is wrong to think these attacks have nothing to do with me. This could happen to me or my family one day." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • South Korean immigrant Sung Hee Chae, 74, pauses for photos in her home in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, March 29, 2021. For Chae, it's about a 6-minute walk to the nearest Korean grocery market. She said she doesn't go there alone anymore. Her son accompanies her to the market these days. Her daughter in South Korea also urges her not to go out at all. "I wish all of us could get along fine regardless of the color of skin. I feel sad. I have mistreated no one," Chae said. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • South Korean immigrant Sung Hee Chae, 74, poses for photos with a leaflet made by the Korean America Federation of Los Angeles to bring awareness to anti-Asian hate crimes with an instruction to call 911 in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, March 29, 2021. For Chae, it's about a 6-minute walk to the nearest Korean grocery market. She said she doesn't go there alone anymore. Her son accompanies her to the market these days. Her daughter in South Korea also urges her not to go out at all. "I wish all of us could get along fine regardless of the color of skin. I feel sad. I have mistreated no one," said Chae. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Hyung Oh Kim, an 85-year-old immigrant from South Korea, and wife, Ki Sook, 77, pause for photos in their apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As a head of LA Senior Citizens Society, Kim said he urges its members to carry whistles or walking sticks when leaving home for self-protection against potential random attacks. Amid the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes, Kim, who came to the States in 1989 with his wife and children, asks himself whether he made the right decision these days. "I never had this type of fear before," said Kim. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. Lee took a trip to Koreatown to attend a recent protest against anti-Asian hate crimes. It took her two buses to get there. "We should be united. We Asians can't stay silent," said Lee. "It is wrong to think these attacks have nothing to do with me. This could happen to me or my family one day." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Jen Ho Lee, a 76-year-old South Korean immigrant, poses in her apartment with a sign from a recent rally against anti-Asian hate crimes she attended Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Los Angeles. Lee took a trip to Koreatown to attend a recent protest against anti-Asian hate crimes. It took her two buses to get there. "We should be united. We Asians can't stay silent," said Lee. "It is wrong to think these attacks have nothing to do with me. This could happen to me or my family one day." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Harold Choo, an 85-year-old immigrant from South Korea who works as an apartment building manager, pauses for photos in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Although he has never been a hate crime victim, Choo said he is in constant fear amid the surge of anti-Asian violence. "When I go for a walk these days, I'm hyperaware of my surroundings," said Choo, knowing he would be an easy target because of his age. "Even a light shove can easily hurt me." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Keum Rye Sim, an 80-year-old immigrant from South Korea, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps up and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors. Sim said she is not worried too much because she doesn't leave her apartment these days. She rarely meets with people outside, except for her occasional doctor's appointments. Her concerned son accompanies her to the doctor's office. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • American and South Korean flags are seen in the apartment of Keum Rye Sim, an 80-year-old immigrant from South Korea, in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps up and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors. Sim said she is not worried too much because she doesn't leave her apartment these days. She rarely meets with people outside, except for her occasional doctor's appointments. Her concerned son accompanies her to the doctor's office. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • Myung Sun Lee, a 72-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Lee and her husband still walk to a nearby park to exercise every morning, but they no longer take a shortcut because it doesn't feel safe. She prefers a busier street with more foot traffic. "It terrifies me and saddens me that these hate crimes are targeting Asians," said Lee. "We already went through enough during the pandemic." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
  • An America flag sticker is posted on the door of Hyang Ran Kim's apartment in downtown Los Angeles, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The 74-year-old immigrant from South Korea temporarily moved into her daughter's place in a quiet neighborhood in the suburbs of Orange County. Kim said her daughter was too worried about her safety amid the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
1 / 15

APTOPIX Korean American Fear Photo Essay

Hea Kyung Kim, an 81-year-old South Korean immigrant, pauses for photos in her apartment in the Koreatown neighborhood of Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. "My children tell me to be careful these days," said Kim. "I have never been a hate crime victim, but it scares me watching the news about it. There is no guarantee it won't happen to me ever." (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
JAE C. HONG
·4 min read

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in a senior apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. When he does, he carries a whistle with him; at least he could call for help if he's attacked.

Three floors up in the same building, Hyang Ran Kim, 74, waits for her daughter to pick her up. She is temporarily moving into her daughter’s place in a quieter neighborhood in the suburbs. Kim says her daughter is worried about her safety.

Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps in and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors.

Asian Americans have been targets of discrimination, threats and violence that have escalated in the past year because the coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan, China. Some have blamed former President Donald Trump for fanning flames of intolerance by calling COVID-19 the “China virus” and “kung flu.”

People of Asian descent have been spit on, beaten and told to go back to where they came from. Reports of violence have been on the rise, most notably when a white gunman killed eight people — six of them Asian women — in a string of shootings at Atlanta area spas in mid-March. Four of the women were of Korean descent.

While police haven't said that was a hate crime, overt examples of racism have surfaced, such as a surveillance video showing a man in New York City kicking an Asian American woman and stomping on her face while shouting anti-Asian slurs.

In LA's Koreatown, Denny Kim, a U.S. Air Force veteran said he was beaten in February by two men who shouted slurs such as “ching chong” and “China virus.” Police were investigating it as a hate crime.

Discrimination against Asian groups has a long and ugly history dating back to California's origins — from Chinese laborers exploited during construction of the transcontinental railroad to the large number of Japanese immigrants and their American-born children herded into internment camps during World War II.

Korean Americans in Los Angeles found themselves under siege three decades ago during the 1992 riots that broke out following the acquittal of the police officers who beat Black motorist Rodney King. Anger over the verdict merged with tensions that had been brewing in the Black community over Korean ownership of mom-and-pop shops in their neighborhoods.

Arsons and looting spread from South Los Angeles into Koreatown, where merchants guarded their shops with guns. Despite the defense, much of the $1 billion in the city's economic losses from the riots were in Koreatown.

For Yong Sin Kim and his wife, who were quarantined in their small apartment for days after they tested positive for COVID-19, their confinement continues to avoid another virus — violence.

“We don’t go out at all. We stay home all day as if we are locked up,” said Kim. “I can’t even think of going for a walk.”

For 74-year-old Sung Hee Chae in Koreatown, it’s about a 6-minute walk to the nearest Korean grocery market. Chae said she doesn’t go there alone anymore. Her son accompanies her to the market these days. Her daughter in South Korea urges her not to go out at all.

“I was terrified,” said Chae about the recent shooting in Atlanta. “It was horrifying.”

The bloodshed led to an outpouring of support for Asian Americans and rallies condemning hatred against any group.

“I wish all of us could get along fine regardless of the color of skin. I feel sad. I have mistreated no one," Chae said.

Jen Ho Lee, 76, has a faint heart. She is weak. She needs her walker to get around. She also limits her outings for the same reason as other Korean seniors.

But, the series of recent attacks against Asian people brought a different change for Lee.

Lee took a trip to Koreatown to attend a recent protest against anti-Asian hate crimes. It took her two buses to get there and two buses back to her home.

With signs that say “Stop Asian hate,” and “I’m not a virus” taped around her walker, she chanted slogans.

“We should be united. We Asians can’t stay silent,” said Lee. “I didn’t go to the rally because I had plenty of time or because I was healthy.”

“It is wrong to think these attacks have nothing to do with me. This could happen to me or my family one day,” Lee added.

Recommended Stories

  • Elderly Korean couple attacked in park in California by same man who harassed Olympian Sakura Kokumai, police say

    Michael Vivona, 25, punched a 79-year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, knocking them to the ground n Orange, California.

  • Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

    Eight out of 10 Asian American youths reported being bullied and harassed during the pandemic. RyanJLane/E+ via Getty ImagesThe rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has prompted many Asian American parents to enroll their children in remote learning out of concern for their child’s safety at school. Asian American youths are enrolled in remote learning at much higher rates than other racial groups. Federal data show that 78% of Asian American eighth graders attended school virtually in February 2021, whereas just 59% of Black, 59% of Latino and 29% of white students attended school virtually. Here, three scholars address school safety for Asian American students. Are American schools dangerous for Asian American students? Aggie J. Yellow Horse, assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University. Data show that many Asian American youths have experienced anti-Asian violence in the past year. Asian Americans have experienced a great deal of racial harassment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 1 in 8 Asian Americans reported experiencing anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. The victims of that harassment aren’t just adults – they include students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Among the incidents early in the pandemic, 16% percent of the targets were Asian American youths ages 12-20. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on a steep rise during the pandemic. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The majority of the young victims, about 80%, reported being bullied or verbally harassed. In over half the incidents, the perpetrator used anti-Asian hate rhetoric. About 1 in 5 hate incidents happened at school. National trends before the pandemic suggested that Asian American students were already more likely to experience racial discrimination, such as race-related name-calling, from their peers at school than other categories of students. About 11% of Asian American students reported being called hate-related words, compared with 6.3% of white students in 2015. A separate study found that bullying and physical violence were less of an issue for Asian American students. Only about 7.3% reported being bullied at school in 2017, compared with 23% of white students. How common race-based harassment against Asian students is can vary based on different factors, such as where students live, their gender, grades or immigration status. For example, a study from California found that Asian American sixth graders in California reported being bullied and victimized at higher rates than other racial groups. What are the biggest worries for Asian American youth and parents? Charissa S. L. Cheah, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Many Asian American parents are worried that their children will be the victims of discrimination once school reopens. Asian American parents are worried about schools reopening. NPR3.38 MB (download) In one survey, nearly 1 in 2 Chinese American parents and 1 in 2 Chinese American youth reported being directly targeted with COVID-19 racial discrimination in person or online. About 4 in 5 of these parents and their children also reported witnessing racism directed at someone else of their own race either online or in person. Despite their concerns, some parents may avoid talking to their children about anti-Asian racism to avoid scaring them while they are at school. Even if parents want to have the “race talk” with their children, many struggle with how to talk to their children about the potential racism they might encounter. Some parents may not have been taught these lessons while growing up and are grappling with how to make sense of these experiences. Anti-Asian racism is also associated with greater depressive symptoms and anxiety in Chinese American parents and their children. A majority of Americans blame China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have found that even thinking that one’s racial or ethnic group is viewed by the general public as a threat to the health of Americans is linked to poorer mental health in both Chinese American parents and youths. Asian Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white Americans to seek mental health help. This is due in part to perceived stigma, language barriers and lack of mental health providers of the same ethnicity. These disparities are even greater for Asian American families with fewer financial resources. Elderly Asian Americans are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Some Asian American parents have also expressed concerns about the ability of schools to maintain appropriate COVID-19-related health and safety measures. They are worried about the health risks that children exposed to others at school might bring home. Asians Americans are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which older adults might be at a higher health risk. Even if parents choose to keep their children home because of one or several of these concerns, they are getting the message that in-person education is superior to virtual education. Being out of physical school could cause Asian Americans to miss out on these opportunities and resources even more. Also, due to the “model minority myth,” which characterizes Asian Americans as successful, the needs of this very diverse group, including a large number of immigrant and refugee Asian families in the U.S., are often overlooked. With 30% of Asian Americans reporting limited English proficiency, these families are more difficult to reach. The fears of being harassed also make some parents reluctant to access educational materials or free meals or even reach out to teachers or counselors for help. What can schools do to reduce threats to Asian American students? Kevin Gee, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of California Davis Helping students build strong and supportive relationships with each other can reduce their physical victimization and buffer the negative effects of discrimination Asian Americans face. Schools can also create supportive environments by implementing a range of evidence-based approaches, such as building teachers’ cultural knowledge and strengthening teacher-student relationships. Activities like engaging students in class discussions about bullying have been shown to reduce bullying. Class discussions around the harms of bullying in schools can prevent harassment toward Asian American students. RichVintage/E+via Getty Images Alongside initiatives to build supportive environments, schools should also consider partnering with parents. Directly engaging Asian American parents in anti-bullying initiatives can help reduce victimization. For example, schools can collaborate with parents to craft disciplinary policies on bullying. Schools can also hold workshops to teach parents how to handle and prevent bullying. In order to reduce threats and eradicate harm, I believe schools will need to consider whether they are doing enough to protect Asian American youth. One landmark case underscores this. In the aftermath of violent attacks on Asian American students at South Philadelphia High School in 2009, a Department of Justice investigation revealed that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment against Asian students that fueled the attacks. A key takeaway: Harms against Asian American students can be systemic and require broader structural solutions. When South Philadelphia High School began to do more to promote multicultural awareness and improved systems to report and investigate harassment, the school saw fewer violent incidents. To make Asian American youth feel safe and protected, schools need to track, report and respond to incidents of hate against Asian Americans, especially among Asian American ethnic subgroups. Subgroup data, often lacking on Asian Americans, can be a powerful tool in revealing potential disparities and highlighting groups that schools need to target for support. I believe schools also need to invest in longer-term systemic changes such as including a more complete history of Asian Americans in U.S. social studies curricula. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charissa S. L. Cheah, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Aggie Yellow Horse, Arizona State University, and Kevin A. Gee, University of California, Davis. Read more:Test prep is a rite of passage for many Asian-AmericansThe missing elements in the debate about affirmative action and Asian-American students Charissa S. L. Cheah receives funding from the National Science Foundation, and previously from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).Aggie Yellow Horse works for the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Aggie Yellow Horse previously received funding from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.Kevin A. Gee receives funding from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), and previously from the Spencer Foundation and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).

  • Man Attacks Undercover Asian Cop, Gets Released Without Bail in New York

    A man accused of trying to shove an undercover Asian cop onto subway tracks in Queens has been released without bail on Sunday. Ricardo Hernandez, 32, allegedly used anti-Asian slurs against the officer before threatening to beat him up. “That’s why you people are getting beat up,” police quoted Hernandez as saying, according to the New York Post.

  • Anti-Asian Hate Crimes in LA More Than Doubled in 2020, LAPD Report Reveals

    A report prepared by the Los Angeles Police Department found that hate crimes against Asian Americans in LA more than doubled compared to past years. Significant increase: The analysis, submitted to the Police Commission last week, noted there were 15 documented cases of hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in 2020 compared to seven in 2019 and nine in 2018, reports the Los Angeles Times. Out of the 15, nine of them were classified as battery and five were either criminal threats or aggravated assault.

  • Asian Woman in SF Followed, Robbed of $16,000 Rolex at Gunpoint

    An Asian woman in her 50s was held at gunpoint and robbed of her jewelry -- including a $16,000 Rolex watch -- at San Francisco’s Sunset District last October, new surveillance footage shows. ﻿The surveillance footage, now under investigation by the San Francisco police, shows two suspects emerging from a white SUV. Lee told ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim that one of her attackers was arrested in Georgia last week.

  • GameStop shares soar after CEO departure news, 'RoaringKitty' doubles stake

    GameStop shares were on a tear early Monday, as Kieth "RoaringKitty" Gill announced he was doubling his stake in the firm and CEO George Sherman said he is stepping down.

  • Leonard returns, Clippers rout Timberwolves 124-105

    Paul George led five starters in double figures with 23 points and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-105 on Sunday night for their eighth win in nine games. Kawhi Leonard had 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists in his return from a four-game absence because of a sore right foot. Fans attending a Clippers game at Staples Center for the first time in over a year saw their team hit a season-high 21 3-pointers.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial "anti-riot" bill into law

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed into law Monday a controversial bill that increases penalties for crimes committed during a "riot," which civil rights groups have denounced as unconstitutional. Why it matters: The bill, effective immediately, will increase penalties for crimes committed during a "riot" and would allow authorities to hold protesters arrested for misdemeanors without bail until their first court appearance, per the Orlando Sentinel.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The law also establishes new felonies for organizing or participating in a violent demonstration and offers "civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters blocking a road," per the Orlando Sentinel.The law also creates protections for Confederate monuments and other historical memorials, and makes it more difficult for local governments to decrease their law enforcement budgets.Opponents of the bill say it curtails citizens' First Amendment rights to peaceful assembly and free speech. Micah Kubic, the executive director of ACLU of Florida, previously called the bill "racist, unconstitutional, and anti-democratic."Driving the news: “We wanted to make sure that we were able to protect the people of our great state, people’s businesses and property against any type of mob activity or violent assemblies," said DeSantis at the bill's signing on Monday, reports the Miami Herald. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japan asks Myanmar junta to release arrested journalist

    Japan's government said Monday it is asking Myanmar to release a Japanese journalist who was arrested by security forces in its largest city of Yangon the previous day. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters that his government is asking Myanmar authorities to explain the arrest and release him as soon as possible.

  • Fort Hood unveils gate and plaque honoring Vanessa Guillén

    Fort Hood will be memorializing slain soldier Vanessa Guillén with a gate named in her honor, days before the anniversary of when she first went missing.

  • Watch a disgruntled Tesla owner jump on top of a car at the Shanghai auto show

    The woman yelled about Tesla cars having defective brakes before being dragged away by security, several news outlets reported.

  • Music teacher dies trying to save 2 children from rip current off NC beach, cops say

    Multiple people were injured in the rescue effort, police say.

  • EXCLUSIVE: EB family followed home by robber; dad held at gunpoint

    Concord Police confirmed the same vehicle was used in a similar incident targeting women in Oakley earlier in the day. They ask anyone with additional information to reach out.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Slumped Today

    After hyping its entry in an off-road race in Mexico, the company's pickup didn't cross the finish line.

  • New California Rule Allows 75% Capacity For Movie Theaters In Yellow Tier, No Physical Distancing As Long As Crowds Are Fully Vaccinated – Update

    UPDATED with more details: Hours after the California Department of Public Health issued an addendum to the state’s capacity guidance for “activities or events” in which all attendees are either vaccinated of have tested negative for Covid-19, the department followed up with details. Turns out, “activities or events” does not refer to indoor concerts, but […]

  • Dejounte Murray with an assist vs the Indiana Pacers

    Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) with an assist vs the Indiana Pacers, 04/19/2021

  • After learning from Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, Jordan Clarkson thriving as Jazz sixth man

    Jordan Clarkson seems intent on emulating Manu Ginóbili, Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford who starred in sixth man roles.

  • A jab on the job: Companies, unions offer COVID-19 vaccines

    Marie Watson wanted to be among the first in line when she and other essential workers became eligible for the coronavirus vaccine — and with good reason. The maintenance parts buyer for a Mission Foods tortilla plant in Pueblo, Colorado, had lost her father to COVID-19 in the fall and was told by a doctor last year that she herself almost certainly had the virus. “There was this sense of relief," Watson said.

  • Taiwan says it has never sought to use exchange rate for trade advantage

    Taiwan has never sought to use foreign exchange rates to gain an unfair trade advantage, the central bank said on Sunday, after the U.S. Treasury said Taiwan tripped thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law. Taiwan's tech-focused exports have soared during theCOVID-19 pandemic because of global demand for laptops, tablets and other equipment to support the work-from-home boom, driving its trade surplus with the United States and jacking up the value of the Taiwan dollar.

  • Controversial Opinion: Jeggings Are Looking Pretty Cute These Days

    Hear me out.