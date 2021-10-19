Older people in Moscow told to stay home for four months amid COVID surge

People are seen outside a vaccination centre in the State Department Store, GUM, in Moscow
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Moscow city government on Tuesday ordered elderly people to stay home for four months and told businesses to have at least 30% of staff work from home amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths in Russia.

The new rules take effect from Oct. 25, it said in a statement. Russia on Tuesday reported 1,015 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest single-day toll since the start of the pandemic, as well as 33,740 new infections in the past 24 hours.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;; Editing by Alison Williams)

