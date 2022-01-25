Older Polish pupils switch to remote learning amid COVID surge

WARSAW (Reuters) - Older primary school students and high school students in Poland are to move to remote learning, Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Tuesday, as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold across the country.

Pupils will learn remotely from Thursday until the end of the winter holidays at the end of February.

"All this is dictated by the rising cases of coronavirus ... in practice, this means two weeks of remote learning," Czarnek told reporters.

Poland reported 36,995 new daily COVID-19 infections on Tuesday. On Saturday the country recorded 40,876 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

