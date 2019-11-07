Older Samsung smart TVs to lose Netflix support next month

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 23: In this photo illustration, the Netflix media service provider's logo is displayed on the screen of a television on October 23, 2018 in Paris, France. The US video-on-demand company Netflix announced Monday it wants to raise an additional $ 2 billion to fund new productions. Netflix offers movies and television series on the Internet, the company has 137 million subscribers. (Photo Illustration by Chesnot/Getty Images)

An unspecified number of smart TVs manufactured by Samsung will lose native support for Netflix next month, the companies said in an announcement this week.

Netflix app installed -- or available for -- Samsung smart TVs manufactured in 2010 and 2011 (C and D lineups) -- and likely sold for many years after that -- will stop functioning December 2, Samsung alerted customers this week. In a statement, a company spokesperson said these TV models were sold only in the U.S. and Canada.

In its statement, the top smart TV manufacturer advised affected customers to look for a game console, streaming media player, set-top box or other devices that still support Netflix app to continue their binge-watching sessions.

A Netflix spokesperson cited technical limitations for the change. “We've notified all impacted members with more information about alternative devices we support so they can keep enjoying Netflix uninterrupted,” the person added.

It’s unclear how many people are impacted by this change. A Netflix spokesperson said “a small number” of TVs were affected. Samsung has been the top smart TV vendor worldwide for several years, according to several estimates.

The developement comes weeks after Netflix alerted several Roku customers that they, too, will lose access to the streaming service on December 1. Roku 2050X, Roku 2100X, Roku 2000C, Roku HD Player, Roku SD Player, Roku XR Player, Roku XD Player are the streaming devices that will lose access to Netflix.