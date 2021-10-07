Older woman accused of killing husband to be on house arrest until trial

Oct. 7—A 75-year-old woman accused of killing her husband and wounding another woman in a shooting early July 28, after a night of heavy drinking at the couple's home south of Santa Fe, was ordered released from jail and will remain on house arrest until her trial.

State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer on Wednesday denied prosecutors' motion seeking pretrial detention of Sheryl Graeb, who is charged with second-degree murder — a lesser charge than the initial count of first-degree murder she faced — along with aggravated battery and negligent use of a firearm.

Graeb was set to be released under several conditions: She will be placed on a GPS monitoring system and can only leave her home for medical reasons; she will not be permitted to consume alcohol or use firearms; and she can have no alcohol or firearms in her home.

"The court finds that there is no clear and convincing evidence before me that would lead me to believe that no condition or combination of conditions would not reasonably ensure the safety of the community," Sommer said at the hearing.

Graeb is accused of fatally shooting her husband, Kenneth Alvin Graeb, 75, upon finding him in a bedroom with the couple's guest, 52-year-old Stephanie Slone, after the trio had been drinking from the afternoon until late at night, according to a statement of probable cause from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. Two other friends had joined them for a while but had left before Kenneth Graeb was killed and Slone, who was shot in the shoulder, fled the home in fear, the statement said.

Slone said in an interview Wednesday she was shocked and devastated by the judge's decision.

"I don't feel safe. I haven't felt safe," she said. "I have no confidence that Sheryl might not break again.

"I didn't have any idea that she could react in that way and kill Ken and shoot me," Slone added. "That is the place from which I feel distrust, and that does apply not just to me but the community."

District Attorney Mark Carmack-Altwies said she understood the factors that played into the judge's decision.

"It's important that we file these [motions for detention] in homicide cases, but we recognize that Graeb's criminal history and age played into the judge's decision," she said.

Attorneys said Sheryl Graeb has no prior criminal charges.

Slone told Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies in an initial interview her memory of the night was impeded by alcohol, but she remembered that as she was preparing to go to bed at the Graebs' home on Haozous Road, Kenneth Graeb entered the bedroom and touched her inappropriately, according to the statement of probable cause. She then heard a gunshot and felt the man slump on top of her, she said.

She told investigators she and the Graebs were alone in the home at the time.

Slone left through a bathroom window and went to a house nearby to call for help.

Deputies found Kenneth Graeb's body in the living room, the statement said. There was blood in various rooms of the Graebs' home and a .38-caliber revolver on the entertainment stand in the living room.

Prosecutor David Jenkins argued Wednesday that Sheryl Graeb had become angry after seeing her husband with another woman and shot him. Kenneth Graeb was shot four times, Jenkins added.

"Due to the severity of Graeb's actions and weight of evidence against her, Graeb should remain detained until her trial," the prosecutor told the judge.

Defense attorney Daniel Cron countered that other witnesses contradicted some of Slone's statements, and her testimony was unreliable due to her intoxication after the attack. He also noted her age and her lack of a criminal record.

Sheryl Graeb faces up to 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if she is convicted of the charges against her, Jenkins said. As of Wednesday, there was no date set for her trial.