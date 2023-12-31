An older woman in a Brick store couldn't pay for her groceries. Someone stepped forward.

Editor's note: The Asbury Park Press is celebrating 31 days of kindness this month, highlighting New Jersey people and organizations that have inspired us throughout 2023.

We decided this year to celebrate kindness in the month of December, and we found it in deeds great and small throughout our state.

There was the story of the little boy who lost his father, handing out gloves as a way to heal his own grief.

And there was the community that worked together to repair what some grinches had damaged.

We shared the story of the birthday party paid for by strangers, and the little boy whose death continues to inspire others to be generous and kind.

In the midst of sharing these stories, we received an email from a man who wanted to share a story about his wife.

Futuristic Blue Orange Glowing Neon Light Happy New Year 2024 Lettering With Floor Reflection Amid The Falling Snow On Dark Background

She was in a grocery store in Brick, standing in line behind an older woman who was having a hard time getting her credit card to work.

"She tried multiple times and failed and then broke into tears," the email writer said. "My wife stepped forward and put her own credit card in the machine and paid for the elderly woman's groceries."

He and his wife asked to remain anonymous. The act of kindness is not for the recognition of it; instead, it's creating a connection, wrapping the arm of kindness around another soul. There's no parade. No gift card. Just the gift of giving.

The email writer ended his note simply, with this: "Pay it forward."

So many have led the way.

Happy New Year!

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park Press celebrates 31 days of kindness in New Jersey