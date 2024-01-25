What is the oldest bar in Pennsylvania?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania was founded in 1681 and the Keystone State’s oldest bar has also been around since 1681.

The oldest bar in Pennsylvania changed in 2019. The oldest bar was Broad Axe Tavern which was located in Blue Bell, Montgomery County but it closed in 2019.

Today, the oldest bar in Pennsylvania is King George II Inn which opened in 1681 and is in Bristol, Bucks County.

According to the King George II Inn, they are the oldest continuously operating inn in America.

The inn has five dining rooms, a historic tavern, and a riverfront patio.

The original name of the inn was “The Ferry House” and was established due to Samuel Clift needing to get a land grant, according to Journey with Murphy.

The building would be rebuilt in 1765 by Charles Bessonett who would later change the name of The Ferry House to King George II Inn.

The inn would have no issues until the Revolutionary War started in 1775 in which American troops would shoot down the sign, stated Journey with Murphy.

The inn also hosted George Washington (yes, that George Washington) before the Christmas night attack on the Hessian soldiers at Trenton, according to Tour Bristol.

Also, during the Revolutionary War, the inn was the headquarters for General Cadwalader and his 3,000 soldiers as they guarded against British troops.

Bristol is also the second oldest municipality in Pennsylvania (founded in 1681) behind Chester which was founded in 1644.

The oldest bar in America is the “White Horse Tavern” which was founded in 1673 and located in Newport, Rhode Island.

