Oldest church in Groveland that was at risk of closing can reopen

A church at risk of closing its doors can now stay open after Channel 9 reported on the story.

The First Missionary Baptist Church is one of the oldest churches in Groveland.

On Monday, pastor Isaac Wilkes and his wife Margie thought they were coming to Schick Roofing to discuss a payment plan.

Pastor Wilkes called Channel 9 last month.

The roof of their 129-year-old church was severely damaged during Hurricane Ian. The fix would cost upwards of $60,000.

“We want to go ahead and bless you with the roof replacement free of charge,” Paul Schick surprised the couple Monday.

Paul Schick from Schick Roofing saw Channel 9′s report.

“It woke me out of bed your story,” Schick said. “And I was like, man, what are we doing? It was divine. It was clear.”

Schick called Jorge Arena from ABC Supply, and within 10 minutes, they had a plan.

“It was clear as the writing on that check that we were going to,” Schick said. “We’re going to help replace this church’s roof so that they could continue to worship in this great country.”

Schick’s mission statement is from the book of Matthew - to be the salt of the earth and light of the world.

Completely torn off, it was about four inches of exposed a roof penetration probe, like over the main sanctuary.

“We had already talked about what we would do,” Margie Wilkes said. “The projects we would do, selling dinners. Because everybody loves to eat.”

The couple prayed every day, including Monday they ended up walking into their blessing.

“(God) said he said you have not because you ask not,” Pastor Wilkes said. “So, you have to ask, he says, ‘you ask to pray and have faith in anything that you believe in my name.’ He said I would do it.”

After the permit process, Schick Roofing said the replacement should be complete in about a month.

