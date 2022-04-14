Oldest gorilla in the world celebrates monumental birthday at Berlin Zoo
The Berlin Zoo threw a special birthday party for Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world.
The Berlin Zoo threw a special birthday party for Fatou, the oldest gorilla in the world.
The gorilla Fatou, resident of the Berlin Zoo since 1959, celebrates her 65th birthday by eating a cake made of rice, cottage cheese, vegetables and fruit placed in her enclosure. She is considered the oldest female gorilla in captivity in the world.
Camila Cabello just shared a flirty bubble bath photo to celebrate her new album, "Familia," and fans are obsessed.
Despite Pete Carroll hinting otherwise, the return of Smith could close the pursuit of QBs for Seattle. That could impact Mayfield and the Browns:
Kate Bosworth just shared a topless photo with her dog for National Pet Day showing off her insane abs. She loves low-impact fitness and P.volve workouts.
Ilya Ponomarev, a former member of the Russian parliament, was the only one to vote against annexing Crimea in 2014.
The mystery of why humans die at around 80, while other mammals live far shorter or longer lives, may finally have been solved by scientists.
Jack Sweeney has clashed with Musk over taking down his Twitter account that posts updates on the whereabouts of the billionaire's private jet.
One of baseball’s “unwritten rules” was broken during Padres-Giants game, upsetting San Diego.
Four men have been arrested after one of the accused’s phones was discovered to contain a video of them gang-raping a Bengal monitor lizard at the Sahydari Tiger Reserve in Maharashthra, India. CCTV footage from the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four men lurking around the forest and trespassing into the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, which was created by the Indian government in 2008 to conserve Bengal tigers. In addition to the video of the men sexually abusing the monitor lizard, officials also found photos of various animals such as porcupines and deer on the mens’ phones.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly hit the red carpet for the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday. While they looked stunning in their outfits, it looked like they were having an off night as a couple. The couple was there to honor stylist Maeve Reilly, but they didn’t appear to […]
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying the group that has run the debates for decades was biased and refused to enact reforms. "We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people," the committee's chairperson, Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement. The RNC's action requires Republican candidates to agree in writing to appear only in primary and general election debates sanctioned by the committee.
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said that federal agencies should immediately cut ties with management consulting firm McKinsey & Company amid reports of the firm allowing its employees to consult for government agencies. “McKinsey & Company’s entire business model is to profit from undisclosed conflicts of interest,” Rubio said in a statement. Rubio also…
He wasn't crying a river this time.
Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out of the spotlight and quietly took a ski vacation with their kids last week, Hello! reports.
Frank R. James, named as a suspect in the New York City subway shooting, left an online trail of hate
The reality star's "postpartum glow-up" was a hit with fans.
It isn’t often the Obamas post family photos on social media, but former First Lady Michelle Obama shared a new shot of her, Barack Obama, and their adult daughters Malia and Sasha Obama yesterday to promote their Netflix show 'Our Great National Parks'.
Odette Joassaint called 911 repeatedly, sounding agitated and incoherent, unable to explain why she was calling. It became horribly clear when Miami police officers arrived. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” she told officers, according to a police report.
Russia will have to bolster its defenses in the Baltic Sea -- including a potential nuclear escalation -- if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Moscow said on Thursday.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most legendary basketball players in the sport’s recorded history.