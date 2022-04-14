Oldest gorilla in the world celebrates monumental birthday at Berlin Zoo

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican National Committee voted unanimously on Thursday to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates, saying the group that has run the debates for decades was biased and refused to enact reforms. "We are going to find newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people," the committee's chairperson, Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement. The RNC's action requires Republican candidates to agree in writing to appear only in primary and general election debates sanctioned by the committee.