The oldest home show in NJ is returning to Edison. Here's everything you need to know

With interest rates expected to drop this year and New Jersey homes still as desirable as ever, the New Jersey Home & Garden Show will be a destination for both current homeowners looking to remodel and potential homebuyers looking for ideas to flip dated real estate hitting the market.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on attending the longest-running home show in the state.

When and where is the New Jersey Home & Garden Show?

The 34th annual event will take place Friday, Feb. 23, through Sunday, Feb. 25, at the New Jersey Convention Center at 97 Sunfield Ave. in Edison. It runs 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Flowers at the New Jersey Home and Garden Show.

How much does it cost?

Tickets are $10 for everyone over 16, free for kids 15 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at newjerseyhomeshow.com/tickets-savings/.

Who will be there?

More than 100 remodelers, contractors, interior designers, landscapers, and kitchen and bath designers, many with businesses based in New Jersey, will exhibit their offerings. Businesses specialize in windows and doors, gutter protection, closets, roofing, fencing, decking, heating and air conditioning, solar energy, power washing, siding, landscaping and excavation, deer control, bath fitters and basement systems.

Exhibitors at the New Jersey Home and Garden Show.

What are the highlights?

Don Engebretson, a landscape designer and award-winning garden writer known as the Renegade Gardener, invites visitors to bring photos of their yards and landscaping plans so that he can offer solutions to their challenges. In a presentation, he will also cover the top 10 gardening blunders and how to avoid them.

Plus, he'll take visitors through the steps of the design process and instill the knowledge and confidence a homeowner needs to create their dream yard or garden.

Russel Siegel, otherwise known as the Wallpaper Artist based in Rockaway, New York, will share his tips for do-it-yourselfers to perfect wallpaper installation techniques.

YouTube star Doreen Stovenour, who has turned an old piano into a desk, a grill into a potting station, and a headboard into a bench, will illustrate repurposing and do-it-yourself tips.

Six gardens will be on display.

The New Jersey Home and Garden Show is coming to Edison.

What's there to do for kids?

Activities for children include crafts, balloon animals, bean bag and ring tosses, tic-tac-toe, and a miniature fishing pond.

Where can I find more information?

Visit newjerseyhomeshow.com.

