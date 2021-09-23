Oldest human footprints in North America found in New Mexico

This undated photo made available by the National Park Service in September 2021 shows fossilized human fossilized footprints at the White Sands National Park in New Mexico. According to a report published in the journal Science on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, the impressions indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, much earlier than scientists previously thought. (NPS via AP)
CHRISTINA LARSON
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fossilized footprints discovered in New Mexico indicate that early humans were walking across North America around 23,000 years ago, researchers reported Thursday.

The footprints were found in a dry lake bed in White Sands National Park, first spotted in 2009 by a park manager. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey recently analyzed seeds stuck in the footprints to determine their approximate age, ranging from around 22,800 and 21,130 years ago,

Most scientists believe ancient migration came by way of a now-submerged land bridge that connected Asia to Alaska. Based on various evidence — including stone tools, fossil bones and genetic analysis — other researchers have offered a range of possible dates for human arrival in the Americas, from 13,000 to 26,000 years ago or more.

The current study provides a more solid baseline for when humans definitely were in North America, although they could have arrived even earlier, the authors say. Fossil footprints are more indisputable and direct evidence than “cultural artifacts, modified bones, or other more conventional fossils,” they wrote.

“What we present here is evidence of a firm time and location,” they said.

Based on the size of the footprints, researchers believe that at least some were made by children and teenagers who lived during the last ice age.

The research was published Thursday in the journal Science.

Earlier excavations in White Sands National Park have uncovered fossilized tracks left by a saber-toothed cat, dire wolf, Columbian mammoth and other ice age animals.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stone Age footprints are earliest evidence of humans in North America

    Fossil footprints show humans in North America more than 21,000 years ago, the earliest firm evidence for humans in the Americas and show people must have arrived here before the last Ice Age.

  • Earliest definitive evidence of people in Americas

    Scientists have found evidence that humans reached the Americas earlier than previously thought.

  • 'This is a dream find': Scientists' 'bombshell' discovery in the 'peopling' of America

    'This is a dream find': Scientists' 'bombshell' discovery in the 'peopling' of America

  • Newly discovered fossil footprints show humans were in North America thousands of years earlier than we thought

    Researchers once thought humans couldn't have migrated down from Siberia into North America during the last ice age. New findings suggest otherwise.

  • Fossil footprints show humans existed in Americas 23,000 years ago

    Scientists reported Thursday that human footprints found in White Sand National Park in New Mexico appear to date back about 23,000 years – making them the oldest known footprints in the Americas.Why it matters: The finding renews the debate on when humans first spread across the Western Hemisphere. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Many archaeologists have argued that humans spread across the Americas only at the end of the last Ice Age, pointing to the

  • Ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont detained in Sardinia

    Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after a failed secession bid for the northeastern region in 2017, was detained Thursday in Sardinia, Italy, his lawyer said. Puigdemont, who lives in Belgium and now holds a seat in the European Parliament, has been fighting extradition to Spain, which accused him and other Catalan independence leaders of sedition.

  • U.S. congressional negotiations on police reforms fail

    Negotiations in the U.S. Congress to tighten police practices following the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis have collapsed, Democratic Senator Cory Booker said on Wednesday, as President Joe Biden blamed Republicans for the failure. Calling Floyd's murder "a stain on the soul of America," Biden in a statement held out hope for eventually signing a comprehensive police reform bill into law and said he will look at developing further executive actions on the matter. "Regrettably, Senate Republicans rejected enacting modest reforms, which even the previous president had supported, while refusing to take action on key issues that many in law enforcement were willing to address," Biden said, referring to his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

  • China Begins Winter Gas Buying Spree at the Worst Possible Time

    (Bloomberg) -- China is escalating its purchases of liquefied natural gas for the winter, exacerbating a global supply shortage and leaving less fuel for energy-parched Europe.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?How the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economi

  • Fossil footprints show humans in North America 11,000 years earlier than previously thought

    Ancient humans were on the continent before the last Ice Age began the thaw, new study finds

  • Fast Growing Fire Burns Near Shasta Lake, California

    Firefighters battled a newly sparked fire near Shasta Lake, California, on the afternoon of September 22.This footage, filmed by an ALERTWildfire camera, shows a large plume of smoke wafting from the blaze, dubbed the Fawn Fire, into the sky above Shasta Lake.According to local fire authorities the blaze grew to 50 acres in size and was zero percent contained as of Wednesday evening. Credit: ALERTWildfire via Storyful

  • Oldest bone tools for clothesmaking found in Morocco

    Archaeologists in Morocco have identified clothesmaking tools fashioned from bone dating back 120,000 years, the oldest ever found, one of the researchers said.

  • Dinosaurs: 'Bizarre' fossil is Africa's first ankylosaur

    Scientists describe a familiar armoured dinosaur but there's something very strange about it.

  • Billie Lourd Celebrates Son Kingston's First Birthday with Never-Before-Seen Family Photos

    Billie Lourd shares son Kingston Fisher with fiancé Austen Rydell

  • What You Thought You Knew About the Sun’s Color Is a Lie

    Here is a quick, scientific breakdown of why we perceive the Sun to be yellow here on Earth even though it's actually white in color. The post What You Thought You Knew About the Sun’s Color Is a Lie appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint As a Traveler

    Simple swaps can make a big difference.

  • Evacuations Ordered as Fawn Fire Expands North of Redding, California

    Residents in Shasta County, California, scrambled to evacuate their homes on September 23 after the Fawn Fire burning north of Redding expanded to 800 acres, sending plumes of smoke over the city.The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for several areas north of Redding on Thursday.As of that morning, the day-old fire was measured at 800 acres, with only 5 percent containment, according to CAL FIRE.Video recorded by local resident Wendy Rehberg shows smoke from the fire stretching out over Redding on September 23. Credit: Wendy Rehberg via Storyful

  • The casualties of China’s education crackdown

    Once the darlings of Wall Street and venture capital as recently as the beginning of this year, China’s edtech firms are now wondering if they will be able to remain solvent long enough to see the beginning of the next. In a series of sweeping regulations, the central government has taken a wrecking ball to an education and test-prep industry worth billions, the collective value of both the schedules and wallets of the country’s urban, middle-class families. The most impactful policies were introduced in July, and they include a ban on any for-profit tutoring services focused on the country’s core public school curriculum, oriented around the make-or-break high school and university entrance exams.

  • Hubble discovers 6 massive, dead galaxies from early universe

    The reason why these galaxies died during the universe's most prolific period of star birth is still a mystery.

  • 8 graphics that highlight just how bad the record backlog of container ships in Southern California really is

    The graphics highlight the enormity of the backlog, as dozens of container ships wait to dock, turning the coast into a parking lot.

  • 1 theory as to why Elon Musk hasn't gone to space yet

    1 theory as to why Elon Musk hasn't gone to space yet