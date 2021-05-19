Oldest living survivor of Tulsa Race Massacre shares her powerful testimony

Brigid Kennedy
·2 min read

Viola Fletcher can still hear the screams. In a powerful testimony before a House Judiciary subcommittee on Wednesday, the oldest living survivor of 1921's Tulsa Race Massacre shared her story.

"I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lying in the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. ... I hear the screams. I have lived through the massacre everyday. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot," said Fletcher. She was joined at the hearing by her brother and fellow survivor Hughes Van Ellis. Lessie Benningfield Randle, another survivor, appeared virtually.


The 107-year-old traveled to Washington, D.C — for the first time ever — to testify regarding a lawsuit filed last year against the city, county and chamber of commerce of Tulsa, as well as the state of Oklahoma, reports The Washington Post. Fletcher, Van Ellis and Randle are the three lead plaintiffs in the case, which argues Oklahoma and Tulsa "failed to defend the Black community from a White mob," per the Post, and owe survivors and their descendants reparations. Previous attempts at such redress have been unsuccessful.

Said Van Ellis, a World War II veteran: "Please, do not let me leave this Earth without justice, like all the other massacre survivors," reports NPR.

Because of the massacre, Fletcher's family was forced to leave Greenwood, robbing her of an education. Fletcher later volunteered in war efforts, but spent most of her life as "a domestic worker serving White families." To this day, she can "barely afford" her "everyday needs."

The Tulsa Race Massacre destroyed 40 square blocks of Greenwood, Oklahoma — "a community once so prosperous it was called Black Wall Street" — and is believed to have left "as many as 300 Black people dead" and "10,000 without homes," reports the Post.

  • 'You can help us get justice' -Tulsa massacre survivors in Congress

    Viola Fletcher, her younger brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Benningfield Randle recounted their experiences surviving the massacre 100 years ago when a white mob killed and burned its way through Tulsa's Greenwood neighborhood, at the time one of the largest and wealthiest Black communities in the United States."Because of the massacre, my family was driven out of our home," Mr. Van Ellis said. "We were left with nothing. We were made refugees in our country.""I'm here seeking justice," Mrs. Fletcher said, "and I'm asking my country to acknowledge what happened in Tulsa in 1921."

  • Inside look at new documentary on Tulsa’s forgotten race massacre

    Soul of a Nation” unearths buried secrets 100 years after as many as 300 people lost their lives.

  • Oldest survivor of Tulsa race massacre testifies before House committee: "I have lived through the massacre every day"

    Viola Fletcher, who at 107 is the oldest living survivor of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, testified Wednesday before a House subcommittee studying legal remedies to atone for the damage a violent mob did to a thriving Tulsa neighborhood then known as "Black Wall Street." Watch her testimony.

