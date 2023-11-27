What are the oldest and newest counties in Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has 67 counties with the oldest counties being formed in 1682 and the newest county being formed in 1878.
According to National Geographic, “A county is a territorial division and a unit of local government in some countries. Counties are usually made up of cities, towns, and rural populations.”
Counties in Pennsylvania are broken into regions such as (According to Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania):
North Central
Centre
Cameron
Clearfield
Clinton
Elk
Lycoming
McKean
Potter
Snyder
Tioga
Union
Northeast
Bradford
Carbon
Columbia
Lackawanna
Luzerne
Monroe
Montour
Northumberland
Pike
Schuylkill
Sullivan
Susquehanna
Wayne
Wyoming
Northwest
Clarion
Crawford
Erie
Forest
Jefferson
Mercer
Venango
Warren
South Central
Adams
Bedford
Blair
Cumberland
Dauphin
Franklin
Fulton
Huntingdon
Juniata
Mifflin
Perry
York
Southeast
Berks
Bucks
Chester
Delaware
Lancaster
Lebanon
Lehigh
Montgomery
Northampton
Philadelphia
Southwest
Allegheny
Armstrong
Beaver
Butler
Cambria
Fayette
Greene
Indiana
Lawrence
Somerset
Washington
Westmoreland
Some counties have larger cities while some are filled with open roads and small towns but which of these counties were created first?
Oldest
In November 1682 three counties would be created: Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia.
All three of these are close to the southeast region of Pennsylvania and one of them has the largest city in Pennsylvania.
The city of Philadelphia served as Pennsylvania’s state capital from 1681 to 1729 and the United States capital from 1790 to 1800. Philadelphia County’s population is around 1,627,134.
Chester County is home to the oldest municipality in Pennsylvania, Chester, which was founded in 1644. Chester County’s population is around 545,072.
Bucks County was named after William Penn’s hometown of Buckinghamshire, England. Bucks County’s population is around 652,925.
Newest
Unlike the oldest counties in Pennsylvania the newest stands alone, Lackawanna County is the newest county and was created on Aug. 13, 1878.
Lackawanna is home to Scranton which is a large tourist destination due to being the city of the show “The Office.”
Once a part of Luzerne County, the residents took it to vote on April 17, 1878, to see if they wanted to be independent of Luzerne County.
This vote would end nine to one in favor of creating a new county.
The population of Lackawanna County is around 216,334.
Why is Harrisburg the capital city of Pennsylvania
Other Pennsylvania county facts
The largest county is Philadelphia County with around 1,627,134
The smallest county is Cameron County with around 4,385
The largest county is Lycoming County with 474 square miles
The smallest county is Montour County with 50 square miles
The county that is growing in population is Cumberland County with a 13.29% increase
The county that is shrinking in population is Susquehanna County with a 14.76% decrease
