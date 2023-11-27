What are the oldest and newest counties in Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania has 67 counties with the oldest counties being formed in 1682 and the newest county being formed in 1878.

According to National Geographic, “A county is a territorial division and a unit of local government in some countries. Counties are usually made up of cities, towns, and rural populations.”

What are the oldest municipalities in Pennsylvania?

Counties in Pennsylvania are broken into regions such as (According to Genealogical Society of Pennsylvania):

North Central

Centre

Cameron

Clearfield

Clinton

Elk

Lycoming

McKean

Potter

Snyder

Tioga

Union

Northeast

Bradford

Carbon

Columbia

Lackawanna

Luzerne

Monroe

Montour

Northumberland

Pike

Schuylkill

Sullivan

Susquehanna

Wayne

Wyoming

Northwest

Clarion

Crawford

Erie

Forest

Jefferson

Mercer

Venango

Warren

South Central

Adams

Bedford

Blair

Cumberland

Dauphin

Franklin

Fulton

Huntingdon

Juniata

Mifflin

Perry

York

Southeast

Berks

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Lancaster

Lebanon

Lehigh

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

Southwest

Allegheny

Armstrong

Beaver

Butler

Cambria

Fayette

Greene

Indiana

Lawrence

Somerset

Washington

Westmoreland

Some counties have larger cities while some are filled with open roads and small towns but which of these counties were created first?

Oldest

In November 1682 three counties would be created: Bucks, Chester, and Philadelphia.

All three of these are close to the southeast region of Pennsylvania and one of them has the largest city in Pennsylvania.

The city of Philadelphia served as Pennsylvania’s state capital from 1681 to 1729 and the United States capital from 1790 to 1800. Philadelphia County’s population is around 1,627,134.

Chester County is home to the oldest municipality in Pennsylvania, Chester, which was founded in 1644. Chester County’s population is around 545,072.

Bucks County was named after William Penn’s hometown of Buckinghamshire, England. Bucks County’s population is around 652,925.

Newest

Unlike the oldest counties in Pennsylvania the newest stands alone, Lackawanna County is the newest county and was created on Aug. 13, 1878.

Lackawanna is home to Scranton which is a large tourist destination due to being the city of the show “The Office.”

Once a part of Luzerne County, the residents took it to vote on April 17, 1878, to see if they wanted to be independent of Luzerne County.

This vote would end nine to one in favor of creating a new county.

The population of Lackawanna County is around 216,334.

Other Pennsylvania county facts

The largest county is Philadelphia County with around 1,627,134

The smallest county is Cameron County with around 4,385

The largest county is Lycoming County with 474 square miles

The smallest county is Montour County with 50 square miles

The county that is growing in population is Cumberland County with a 13.29% increase

The county that is shrinking in population is Susquehanna County with a 14.76% decrease

