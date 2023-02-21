The oldest restaurant in every state, from historic taverns to classic diners

The Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine, dates back to 1927. Gordon Chibroski/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

From Revolutionary War-era inns to classic diners, every restaurant has a story.

The '76 House in Tappan, New York, was the site of key moments during the Revolutionary War.

The White Horse Tavern in Rhode Island dates all the way back to 1673.

ALABAMA: Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain, Scottsboro

The exterior of Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain. Debbie C./Yelp

This old-fashioned restaurant dates all the way back to 1869. Whether you sit in a booth or right at the soda fountain, you'll feel like you've gone back in time at Payne's Sandwich Shop and Soda Fountain.

Classic menu items include chicken melts and ice cream sundaes.

ALASKA: The Historic Skagway Inn, Skagway

Olivia's Bistro at the Historic Skagway Inn. Laurie V./Yelp

Olivia's Bistro at the Historic Skagway Inn in southeast Alaska dates back to 1897. The charming inn specializes in local seafood with dishes like smoked salmon puff pastry and Alaskan halibut cakes.

ARIZONA: The Palace Restaurant and Saloon, Prescott

The bar at The Palace. Steve D./Yelp

This frontier saloon has served locals and tourists alike since the 1870s.

The Palace Restaurant and Saloon serves lunch, dinner, and drinks in an authentic rustic fashion. History buffs also love the Western-themed dinner theater.

ARKANSAS: Oark General Store, Oark

Oark General Store. Joey V./Yelp

The Oark General Store has been the perfect roadside stop since it opened in 1890. Today, the store still sells gasoline and groceries, but it is also famous for its daily breakfast and delicious pies.

CALIFORNIA: Tadich Grill, San Francisco

The dining room at Tadich Grill. Tadich Grill/Yelp

Tadich Grill serves classic San Francisco cuisine, including seafood cioppino and various types of fish.

The restaurant first opened in 1849, and it's been in the same family since the late 1920s.

COLORADO: The Buckhorn Exchange, Denver

The unique décor at the Buckhorn Exchange restaurant. Buckhorn Exchange Restaurant/Yelp

First opened in 1893, the Buckhorn Exchange is one of the oldest steakhouses in the US. Guests may come for the delicious menu, but they stay for the unique décor, which includes a large collection of taxidermied animals.

CONNECTICUT: The Griswold Inn, Essex

The Griswold Inn. James Kirkikis/Shutterstock

In addition to providing lodging, the Griswold Inn also offers a charming restaurant and taproom.

The inn has been operating since 1776 in the small Connecticut town of Essex. Popular menu items include clam chowder and the 1776 sausage sampler with braised red cabbage, sautéed spinach, and Revolutionary Ale mustard.

DELAWARE: Kelly's Logan House, Wilmington

Grilled cheese and tater tots from Kelly's Logan House. Haley G/Yelp

Aside from being the oldest restaurant in Delaware, Kelly's Logan House has also been the go-to spot for St. Patrick's Day celebrations in Wilmington for 150 years.

The Irish bar and restaurant specializes in comforting pub food, including everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to pork nachos.

FLORIDA: Columbia Restaurant, Tampa

The decor of Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, Florida. Ron S./Yelp

Columbia Restaurant in Tampa, Florida, was founded by Cuban immigrants in 1905. Their original menu specialties included Cuban coffee and sandwiches, and the menu evolved from there.

Today, customers love the devil crab croquettes and other samplings from the restaurant's tapas menu.

GEORGIA: The Plaza Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Thomasville

Oysters served at The Plaza Restaurant & Oyster Bar. Ophelia B./Yelp

The Plaza Restaurant & Oyster Bar has been serving families for over 100 years in southwestern Georgia.

The restaurant's menu has maintained a Greek influence over the years from its many Greek owners.

HAWAII: Manago Hotel Restaurant, Captain Cook

The famous pork chop dinner at the Manago Hotel Restaurant. Mitzi A/Yelp

The restaurant at the Manago Hotel in Captain Cook dates back to 1917, years before Hawaii officially became a state.

Since its founding, the restaurant has served family-style pork chops, making it the perfect dinner spot for both locals and tourists.

IDAHO: The Snake Pit, Kingston

The interior of the Snake Pit. Cheryl R./Yelp

Located in a rustic wooden building, the Snake Pit has seen its fair share of change over the course of its nearly 140-year history.

Since the restaurant opened in 1880, it has gone through several different names and owners, although it is still a hub for travelers visiting the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

ILLINOIS: The Village Tavern, Long Grove

A hearty dinner at the Village Tavern. Andie W/Yelp

The Village Tavern in Long Grove, Illinois, has been a local favorite since 1847. Visitors can still count on the restaurant for comfort food with items like potato skins and a Reuben sandwich.

INDIANA: The Log Inn, Haubstadt

The Log Inn's decor. Mary Kate A./Yelp

The Log Inn prides itself on the fact that President Abraham Lincoln once visited the restaurant in 1844. Aside from a helpful dose of history, the restaurant is also known for its delicious menu of American comfort foods, including homemade pies.

IOWA: Breitbach's Country Dining, Balltown

The exterior of Breitbach's Country Dining. Sam M./Yelp

Breitbach's Country Dining means business when it comes to family dining. The restaurant has been in the same family for six generations.

The Breitbachs also take their food very seriously. Their deep-fried pork tenderloin has even earned a spot on the Iowa Pork Association's Pork Tenderloin Trail.

KANSAS: Hays House 1857, Council Grove

The exterior of Hays House 1857. Andreas M./Yelp

Hays House was founded by explorer Daniel Boone's great-grandson, Seth Hays, in 1857. From then on, the establishment was a popular restaurant as well as a trading post for the local area. Customers today will still get a historic feel when they walk through the doors.

KENTUCKY: The Old Talbott Tavern, Bardstown

The exterior of the Old Talbott Tavern. Roland S./Yelp

The Old Talbott Tavern has offered food and shelter to travelers since the late 1700s (it was built in 1779). It was particularly popular among people traveling west by stagecoach — even pioneer and explorer Daniel Boone stopped at the tavern during his travels.

On its website, the tavern claims to have a long history of "ghost encounters" and "has always been known for the ghostly stories told by the locals and some guests."

LOUISIANA: Antoine's Restaurant, New Orleans

Brunch at Antoine's Restaurant. Antoine's Restaurant/Yelp

Antoine's Restaurant opened in 1840, and it has evolved into one of New Orleans' hottest brunch spots.

In addition to specials like eggs Benedict and coq au vin blanc, the historic restaurant provides a luxurious atmosphere perfect for anyone looking to explore the Big Easy.

MAINE: The Palace Diner, Biddeford

The exterior of the Palace Diner. Gordon Chibroski/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

The Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine, may be small, although it is entirely worth the cramped quarters. The restaurant, housed in an old train dining car, has been operating since 1927.

Visitors flock to the unique restaurant for classic diner breakfast specialties in a vintage atmosphere.

MARYLAND: Old South Mountain Inn, Boonsboro

The exterior of the Old South Mountain Inn. Old South Mountain Inn/Yelp

The Old South Mountain Inn, founded as early as 1732, is the perfect place to eat after visiting the historic sites of the Antietam Battlefield and Washington Monument State Park.

Plus, you can't visit Maryland without enjoying classic seafood dishes like crab cakes and lobster bisque. The Old South Mountain Inn is temporarily closed, but check back for updates.

MASSACHUSETTS: Warren Tavern, Charlestown

The interior of the Warren Tavern in Charlestown. Marie E./Yelp

Massachusetts is filled with early American history, and the Warren Tavern in Charlestown is no exception. The restaurant has been in operation since 1780, and the historic presence remains strong.

Even the menu has a historic flair, including a burger called the "Sons of Liberty Burger."

MICHIGAN: The White Horse Inn, Metamora

The White Horse Inn dining room. Michigan H./Yelp

The White Horse Inn began serving customers in 1850, and the establishment has been providing cozy getaways during even the coldest Michigan winters ever since.

Classic menu items include ribeye steak and fish fry.

MINNESOTA: Hubbel House, Mantorville

The exterior of Hubbel House. Justin S./Yelp

The Hubbel House has been serving customers since 1854, five years before Minnesota was officially granted statehood.

History still plays an important role in the restaurant's operation, since some of its dining rooms are named after famous historical figures. In addition to enjoying a variety of meat-focused comfort dishes, customers can also explore historical documents and artifacts while at the restaurant.

MISSISSIPPI: Weidmann's, Meridian

Weidmann's vintage sign. Ryan G./Yelp

Weidmann's restaurant in Meridian, Mississippi, was founded by an immigrant from Switzerland in 1870. Since then, the restaurant has been a staple in the local community.

Staying true to its history, the restaurant still sets every table with a jar of peanut butter and crackers, a tradition they've been practicing since the butter shortages of World War II.

MISSOURI: J Huston Tavern, Arrow Rock

Fried chicken at J Huston Tavern. J Huston Tavern/Yelp

If you're looking for a classic meal of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and, of course, a biscuit, look no further than the J Huston Tavern.

Founded in 1834, the tavern began as a family home that eventually started offering food and lodging for travelers in the area. The restaurant is still known for its warm hospitality.

MONTANA: Pekin Noodle Parlor, Butte

The exterior of Pekin Noodle Parlor. Jess J./Yelp

The Pekin Noodle Parlor was founded by immigrants in 1911 and prides itself on being one of the first Chinese-American restaurants in the US.

Customers can choose from a wide variety of Chinese dishes as well as classic American sandwiches at this hybrid restaurant.

NEBRASKA: Glur's Tavern, Columbus

The exterior of Glur's Tavern. Scott M./Yelp

Glur's Tavern has remained true to its historic roots that date all the way back to 1876. Today, the restaurant is a family favorite that's known for its burgers, but in its early days, the tavern was known to be frequented by the old Western hero, Buffalo Bill.

NEVADA: The Martin Hotel, Winnemucca

Dinner at The Martin Hotel. Kay H./Yelp

The Martin Hotel in Winnemucca, Nevada, is a unique eatery that specializes in Basque dishes and has been open since 1898.

Today, the restaurant serves up dishes like pork loin simmered with garlic and pimentos.

NEW HAMPSHIRE: The Hancock Inn, Hancock

Gourmet dishes at the Hancock Inn. Hancock Inn/Yelp

The Hancock Inn is a bed and breakfast with classic New England charm. The historic inn has been open since 1789. While it's temporarily closed, according to the inn's website, it will reopen in the summer of 2023.

The inn's restaurant, The Fox Tavern, serves classic dishes with a gourmet twist, like Irish vegetable stew with herb dumplings and roast pork loin.

NEW JERSEY: The Black Horse Tavern and Pub, Mendham

The dining room at the Black Horse Tavern and Pub Black Horse Tavern and Pub/Yelp

The Black Horse Tavern and Pub in Mendham, New Jersey, prides itself on having been in business for over 270 years. Originally a stagecoach house in the mid-1700s, the restaurant now specializes in American cuisine.

NEW MEXICO: El Farol, Santa Fe

The exterior of El Farol restaurant. Dale Z./Yelp

This historic restaurant and bar in Santa Fe, New Mexico, dates back to 1835.

Today, El Farol specializes in tapas, steaks, and paella. Before the pandemic, customers could even enjoy entertainment from musicians and Flamenco dancers.

NEW YORK: The '76 House, Tappan

The exterior of The '76 House restaurant. Risa S./Yelp

The '76 House, which was established in 1686, holds a special place in American history since the restaurant bore witness to crucial moments of the Revolutionary War.

According to the restaurant's website, the '76 House acted as a prison for Major John Andre, a spy who worked alongside the famous traitor Benedict Arnold, until he was executed.

NORTH CAROLINA: Carolina Coffee Shop, Chapel Hill

The historic Carolina Coffee Shop. Jerry F./Yelp

Located in the charming college town of Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the Carolina Coffee Shop has been a local institution for almost 100 years.

While it's labeled a coffee shop, the establishment also serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and even has a thriving bar scene.

NORTH DAKOTA: Peacock Alley, Bismarck

Nachos at Peacock Alley. C N./Yelp

Peacock Alley is a classic American-style bar and grill dating back to 1933. Located in Bismarck, North Dakota, the restaurant opened in the historic Paterson Hotel just as Prohibition ended in the US.

OHIO: The Golden Lamb, Lebanon

The Golden Lamb Hotel and Restaurant. Destiny B./Yelp

In addition to being the state's oldest restaurant, the Golden Lamb also holds the title of the oldest hotel in Ohio.

The establishment first opened in 1803. Its on-site restaurant is known for its signature turkey dinner as well as its hickory-roasted prime rib.

OKLAHOMA: Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Oklahoma City

The exterior of Cattlemen's Steakhouse. Dan B./Yelp

When it first opened in 1910, Cattlemen's Steakhouse was most popular among ranchers, cowboys, and cattle haulers.

Over 100 years later, customers still enjoy hearty meals from the classic restaurant that has served famous clientele, from President George H.W. Bush to Reba McEntire.

OREGON: Hubers Cafe, Portland

The interior of Hubers Cafe. Hubers Cafe/Yelp

Hubers Cafe first opened in Portland in 1879, although the restaurant has been serving customers at its current location since 1910.

In its early days, the historic restaurant was known for its tradition of serving free turkey sandwiches and coleslaw to patrons who bought drinks.

Today, you'll have to pay for your turkey sandwich, but the classic dish is still a restaurant specialty.

PENNSYLVANIA: Dobbin House Tavern, Gettysburg

The exterior of Dobbin House Tavern. Jeff F./Yelp

While other restaurants may have opened their doors as boarding houses or inns, the Dobbin House Tavern is the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Pennsylvania.

Dobbin House Tavern in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, officially became the oldest restaurant in the state after two other historic restaurants — The Stockyard Inn and the Revere Tavern — permanently closed their doors in recent years.

RHODE ISLAND: The White Horse Tavern, Newport

The exterior of the White Horse Tavern. Mark O./Yelp

The White Horse Tavern is not only the oldest restaurant in Rhode Island, it is also one of the oldest in the entire country.

Dating all the way back to 1673, the historic restaurant, housed in a red barn, is filled with history. According to the restaurant's website, The White Horse Tavern is also acknowledged as the 10th oldest continuously operating restaurant in the world.

The restaurant stays true to its roots, maintaining a menu that focuses on local products like honey, cheese, and seafood.

SOUTH CAROLINA: Henry's On The Market, Charleston

The exterior of Henry's House. Marilyn B./Yelp

According to its website, Henry's On The Market "was the only place to be in Charleston" from 1932 to 1960. While the restaurant has gone through various transformations over the years, it's also a popular spot for live music and features a rooftop bar and dance lounge.

SOUTH DAKOTA: Legends Steakhouse, Deadwood

Dinner at Legends Steakhouse. Juan M./Yelp

Located in the Franklin Hotel in Deadwood, South Dakota, Legends Steakhouse lives up to its name. The hotel and restaurant, which date back to 1903, have hosted President Theodore Roosevelt and other important historical figures.

Today, the restaurant serves top-notch steaks with rustic charm.

TENNESSEE: Varallo's, Nashville

The exterior of Varallo's Chili Parlor and Restaurant. Michael C./Yelp

Varallo's is one of the few remaining "chili parlors" in the US, serving lunch customers with only the best local chili.

The old-school, 120-year-old restaurant is still going strong with its three varieties of chili: classic, spaghetti, and tamale.

TEXAS: The Stagecoach Inn, Salado

The exterior of the Stagecoach Inn. Stagecoach Inn/Yelp

When it opened up shop in 1852, the Stagecoach Inn was, as its name suggests, a popular stop for traveling stagecoaches.

Today, the historic inn has honored its history with its classic, cozy southwestern design. The restaurant is known for its traditional menu, which includes specialties such as a fried green tomato BLT and chicken fried steak.

UTAH: Hi-Mountain, Kamas

Cheeseburger and fried pickles at Hi-Mountain Drug. Allison N./Yelp

This classic convenience store and restaurant combination is perfect for those looking for a typical American meal.

From bacon cheeseburgers to milkshakes, Hi-Mountain in Kamas, Utah — which opened as a confectionary in the early 1900s — is a local go-to for comfort food in an old-school setting.

VERMONT: Ye Olde Tavern, Manchester

The exterior of Ye Olde Tavern. Ye Olde Tavern/Yelp

As its name suggests, Ye Olde Tavern in Manchester, Vermont, has a lengthy history, dating back to 1790.

The historic restaurant is perfect for a cozy meal at any time of year and specializes in New England cuisine like lobster bisque and traditional pot roast.

VIRGINIA: The Red Fox Tavern, Middleburg

The charming exterior of the Red Fox Tavern. Kevin R./Yelp

Located in a charming stone building in Middleburg, Virginia, The Red Fox Tavern dates back to 1728.

Today, the restaurant welcomes both locals and travelers who enjoy comforting dishes like balsamic glazed lamb loin and caramelized sea scallops.

WASHINGTON: Horseshoe Cafe, Bellingham

Burger from the Horseshoe Cafe. Horseshoe Cafe/Yelp

Since 1886, the Horseshoe Cafe in Bellingham, Washington, has been a local favorite. From chicken and waffles to burgers, this restaurant has been serving up comfort food for over 130 years.

WEST VIRGINIA: North End Tavern & Brewery, Parkersburg

North End Tavern & Brewery. Google Maps

In addition to serving delicious pub food, this restaurant also serves beer from its very own brewery.

The North End Tavern & Brewery has been in business since 1899, and its classic menu and atmosphere make customers feel as if they've traveled back in time.

WISCONSIN: Red Circle Inn & Bistro, Nashotah

The exterior of the Red Circle Inn & Bistro. Jeannie Y./Yelp

Located in a stately home that opened in 1848, The Red Circle Inn & Bistro is a cozy escape in Nashotah, Wisconsin.

Among the historic restaurant's menu items are gulf shrimp and pork tenderloin, beef wellington, and three onion soup au gratin. The restaurant is temporarily closed for improvements; its website says it is slated to reopen in the spring of 2023.

WYOMING: Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits, Hartville

Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits. Courtesy Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits

The name of this restaurant reveals plenty about its extensive history in Wyoming. Since it first opened in 1862, Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse & Spirits has been a local favorite.

Today, locals and travelers still enjoy the rustic bar and classic menu.

