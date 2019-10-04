The Oldest Building In Your State Says A Lot About Its History

The oldest building in America's smallest state, Rhode Island, is a red timber structure built as a private residence and converted into a tavern in 1673 (it has also held the Rhode Island General Assembly). In our largest state, Alaska, the honor goes to a storage facility for the Russian-American Company.

The researchers at NeoMam Studios scoured through forts, cabins, missions, hospitals, and Native American builds to find a diverse collection of history and architecture with this collection of the oldest building still standing in every state.

