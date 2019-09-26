3 of the Oldest Weapons in the Pentagon’s Inventory

From Popular Mechanics

This week, we learned about new upgrades that'll make the B-52H, one of America's oldest weapons still in use, eligible for service for nearly a century. Here's a look at some of the Pentagon's oldest weapons in its arsenal—and why the military still uses them.

For a country with a $600 billion dollar defense budget, the United States still uses a sizable amount of old gear. Some of the antiquated stuff is around because it works really, really well, and there’s not come along anything better to replace it with. In other cases attempts to replace the equipment have floundered, usually for reasons having to do with complexity or cost.

We dug up three examples that rank among the oldest still in action: the M2 heavy machine gun, KC-135 Stratotanker, and B-52H bomber. Even though one of these weapons dates back to World War I, the Pentagon does not have plans to retire any of them any time soon.

The M2 Heavy Machine Gun

The M2 heavy machine gun is the undisputed survivor of the Pentagon Wars, and this year 2018 marks the M2’s 100th birthday. The M2 was developed by legendary gun designer John Moses Browning, who also developed the Colt .45 M1911A1 handgun, the Browning Automatic Rifle (BAR) squad automatic rifle. Browning was responding to a request by General John “Blackjack” Pershing for a heavy machine gun for use in the trenches of World War I.

Today the M2 still serves with each of the armed services and the Coast Guard. In the Army it is generally used by vehicle crews, including M1A2 Abrams tanks, while the Marines use a tripod-mounted version and on vehicles. The Navy and Air Force use it to defend ships and air bases. The M2 is an air cooled machine gun shooting the heavy .50 caliber round at a rate of fire from 450 to 550 rounds per minute, out to a range of 1,250 yards. The M2 can penetrate an inch of armor plate at 1,000 yards.

The original M2 weighs 85 pounds, but the U.S. Army is currently working on a lighter version it projects will weigh 20 to 30 percent less. Despite occasional improvements to the basic design however there is no replacement for the M2 in sight and the “Ma Deuce” could very well serve until the 22nd century.

KC-135 Stratotanker

During the Cold War, the U.S. Air Force purchased 732 Boeing 707 commercial airliners and turned them into tankers. The KC-135 Stratotanker was equipped with aerial refueling booms and enough internal fuel storage to transfer up to 32,200 gallons of fuel to thirsty fighters, bombers, and transports per mission. The KC-135 could also transport up to 41.5 tons of cargo at a time in an internal cargo hold.