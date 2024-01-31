Oldham County Schools considering all-virtual school option for some. What to know

Oldham County Schools is debating the possibility of an all-virtual school option for students from Grades 6-12 in the 2024-25 school year, a district spokesperson confirmed to The Courier Journal.

The district sent a survey to parents or guardians of fifth- through 11th-grade students asking if they would be interested in an all-virtual school option, Oldham County Schools spokesperson Lori Webb said. She said the option is being considered due to requests from parents.

"We are in the exploratory stages right now, gauging to see if there is enough interest to take the next step," Webb said. "Although we firmly believe that in-person learning is best, we know that some students thrive in a virtual setting."

Webb said 115 school districts in the state offer a virtual learning option for students, along with in-person classes. According to the Jefferson County Public Schools website, the Pathfinder School of Innovation is the only virtual school option for students in the district for Grades 6-12.

Remote learning became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic when schools had to shift their instruction methods to combat the spread of the virus, but the option was available in some districts before widespread lockdowns were implemented, although rarely used.

The Hechinger Report and USA TODAY reported that before the pandemic, nearly 294,000 students — less than 1% of the national public school enrollment — were enrolled in fully virtual programs, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

"There is great value in an education and diploma from Oldham County Schools, and this would be a way for students who truly want or need to be educated outside the normal school setting to receive that diploma," Webb said.

Education reporter Krista Johnson and The Hechinger Report journalist Carly Graf contributed to this article.

