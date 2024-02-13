Oldham County student gets felony citations for putting staple in teacher's drink

Ana Rocío Álvarez Bríñez, Louisville Courier Journal
An Oldham County High School student was cited for two felonies after allegedly putting a staple in her teacher's soft drink bottle while the teacher was away from their desk, according to a release from Oldham County Police.

According to the release, the teacher "drank from the bottle but did not ingest the staple" on Feb. 6. The bottle was recovered and a school resource officer was informed of the incident the following day.

The female student was cited for first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree assault against a school employee or school volunteer.

Further investigation revealed the student, who has not been identified, was aware the incident could have been physically harmful.

Because the student is a juvenile, no further information will be released involving the case, police said.

