Oldham County student gets felony citations for putting staple in teacher's drink

An Oldham County High School student was cited for two felonies after allegedly putting a staple in her teacher's soft drink bottle while the teacher was away from their desk, according to a release from Oldham County Police.

According to the release, the teacher "drank from the bottle but did not ingest the staple" on Feb. 6. The bottle was recovered and a school resource officer was informed of the incident the following day.

The female student was cited for first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree assault against a school employee or school volunteer.

Further investigation revealed the student, who has not been identified, was aware the incident could have been physically harmful.

Because the student is a juvenile, no further information will be released involving the case, police said.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Oldham County student cited for putting staple in teacher's drink