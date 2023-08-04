Oldham mill fire: Remains of men killed in blaze repatriated

Nobody was initially believed to have been inside the mill when the fire broke out

The remains of four men who were found dead after a mill was destroyed by a fire have been repatriated to their families in Vietnam.

Cuong Van Chu, Uoc Van Nguyen, Duong Van Nguyen and Nam Thanh Le were found by demolition workers at Bismark House Mill, Oldham, on 23 July 2022.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remain on bail.

Det Supt Lewis Hughes said it was "a huge relief for the bereaved families to finally have their loved ones back".

"They have been extremely patient during what has been a difficult time for them, as we ensured that all remains were ethically recovered and identified," he said.

"Our thoughts will remain with them as they come to terms with their losses.

"Whilst we met with them last week as we finalised repatriation, they will continue to be updated via family liaison officers and translators."

Duong Van Nguyen told family he was living in an "abandoned house", while Uoc Van Nguyen told his wife he was in a mill

Greater Manchester Police said the criminal investigation remains open.

Nobody was initially believed to have been inside the mill when the fire broke out on 7 May.

However, demolition workers discovered human remains at the site two months later.

Mr Van Chu, 39, arrived in the UK in June 2019 and had maintained regular contact with his wife and children until 7 May, but his family had not heard from him since that date, police said.

Officers said Uoc Van Nguyen, 31, was also in regular contact with his wife until the same date, when he said he was in a mill.

Duong Van Nguyen, 29, had been in the UK for about a year and last contacted his family about three months earlier, when he said he was living in an "abandoned house" and looking for work, police said.

Mr Thanh Le, 21, who arrived in the UK in January 2022 last contacted his family on 4 May that year when he said he was living in a derelict house in "Dam", believed to be Oldham, and looking for work, police added.

