Oldham schools superintendent accused of firing top official in retaliation

A former top employee of Oldham County Schools is suing its board of education and superintendent, alleging she was fired after refusing to lie on behalf of Superintendent Jason Radford.

The lawsuit was filed one day before the start of this school year in Oldham Circuit Court on behalf of Stephanie Anderson, who served as the district's chief financial officer from 2017 until May this year. The suit alleges Radford retaliated against Anderson after she refused to give false testimony in the termination hearing of another top district employee, its attorney.

The suit alleges that the attorney, who is not directly named in the suit, was terminated in September 2022 after Radford alleged the attorney was overpaid and knew about it but failed to report the situation. In the aftermath, Anderson said the attorney was paid accurately according to board policy.

Claims made in a lawsuit represent only one side of a case. A request for comment was sent to Oldham County Schools on Tuesday evening and had not been responded to as of Wednesday afternoon.

After the attorney's termination, Anderson informed Radford in a meeting that the pay was accurate and that she would not support Radford's claim, the suit says.

"Stephanie soon began to notice hostility, silent treatment, and uncharacteristic isolation from the Superintendent and his immediate subordinate," the suit states. "She gathered that his anger at her for not assisting in falsely accusing the (Oldham County Public Schools) attorney of fraudulent conduct was not going away easily."

The suit further states that at the attorney's termination hearing, Anderson, "also disclosed facts and information that also related to her suspicion that the termination itself amounted to Superintendent Radford’s mismanagement of the District, and that the termination amounted to an abuse of his authority."

The attorney appealed her termination and documents from that hearing, obtained by The Courier Journal, showed that a ruling was issued in her favor, saying there was no evidence to support Radford's claim that she had been overpaid.

Additionally, the ruling said there was no evidence to support three other claims Radford had made against the attorney in her termination letter.

The suit on Anderson's behalf alleges the board and Radford violated Kentucky's Whistleblower Act, Kentucky common law, the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.

"The process of refusing to aid and abet a fraud was harrowing and exhausting for" Anderson, the suit says. "She had worked with Superintendent Radford for some time, and she had never seen him act so angry at her."

Radford was hired by the small district northeast of Louisville in July 2021.

The suit seeks a trial by jury along with compensatory and punitive damages, attorney fees, and "an amount to be proven at trial for the humiliation, embarrassment, personal indignity, apprehension about past, current, andfuture well-being, physical and emotional distress and mental anguish."

Anderson's attorney has not responded to a voicemail left Tuesday night seeking comment.

