Olds Cutlass 442 Could Be Yours!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Donate Now and Get Double Entries.

Fasten your seatbelts, car aficionados! This isn't just any giveaway; it's your golden ticket to one of the most awe-inspiring, pulse-pounding street warriors of the iconic muscle car epoch! Feast your eyes on this—our 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30! This beast of a machine was born and bred by an Oldsmobile whiz—an engineer, no less—at the world-renowned Milford Proving Grounds, and it hit the dragstrip at the 1967 NHRA Nationals! It's an ultra-rare gem: 1 out of 129 post coupes made, and one of a mere 2 prototype vehicles for General Motors!

The car oozes panache with a capital 'P': picture an immaculate frame-off restoration, swathed in its birthright Ebony Black exterior and paired with a noir interior. Under the hood? A blueprinted 350-horsepower, 400ci big-block engine that’s a perfect match to its original specs! It’s also kitted out with Forced-Air induction, saucy red fender liners, a repositioned battery, and the Rocket Rallye Pac gauges—talk about a time capsule of muscle car goodness!

If you've been itching to tick "Own a legendary 1960s Oldsmobile W-Machine" off your bucket list, your dream ride is right here, practically screaming your name!

The Retro Fun Facts! Way back in the day, owning a color TV was the pinnacle of luxury. But this 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30 had loftier ambitions! Destined for glory right from the factory, it got its racing stripes at GM's proving grounds before speeding through NHRA circuits, championing the Oldsmobile name both on and off the raceway.

Trivia Time: Ever wonder what 4-4-2 stands for? Four-barrel carburetor, four-speed manual transmission, and dual exhausts! Though that configuration was only for the first year, 1964. In 1967, the automatic transmission gate-crashed the 4-4-2 party—because the name was just too darn cool to change!

As a Grand Prize Marvel with a mere 32,000 original miles, this 442 W30 is a red-hot testament to the scorching days of muscle car glory. And it's all authenticated by its original Oldsmobile engineer! Don't let this once-in-a-lifetime prize burn rubber without you!

Your destiny awaits—grab this pedigreed muscle marvel and make history! Veterans and kids are relying on your excitement! Enter now and let's burn some rubber!

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.