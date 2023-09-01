Olds Cutlass 442 Could Be Yours! Donate Now & Get Double Entries

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Attention, muscle car aficionados and history buffs! Unveiling a prize so coveted, it feels almost surreal: a 1967 Oldsmobile 442 W30. But this isn’t just any W30; it’s a post-coupe variety, one of a mere 129 ever produced, and one of only 2 test cars for General Motors. And the clincher? This ebony-hued beauty was prepped and raced at the NHRA Nationals in 1967 by an Oldsmobile engineer.

A Quarter-Mile Time Machine

With just 32,000 original miles on the odometer, it’s almost like this car lived its life a quarter-mile at a time. Born from the depths of the original muscle car era, it has sprinted through time largely untouched, thanks to a no-expense-spared, frame-off restoration. Resplendent in its original Ebony Black exterior coupled with a matching black interior, this is an icon dressed in a tuxedo.

Authentic to the Core

What sets this car apart is its untampered spirit. It retains all its “born-with” speed parts, a blueprinted 350hp 400ci big-block engine, Forced-Air induction, the unique red fender liners, and even a relocated battery location. With Rocket Rallye Pac instruments and so much more, it's not just a car—it's a time capsule of American performance.

The Tale of the 4-4-2

A neat tidbit: did you know that 4-4-2 stands for "four-barrel, four-speed, and dual exhaust?" While that was true for all 1964 Olds 442s, it later evolved as Oldsmobile adapted to the changing marketplace. In 1967, a year this giveaway car represents, you could opt for an automatic just as smoothly as a four-speed.

A Race-Car Pedigree

This prize isn't just about looks or speed; it's about lineage. This 442 W30 was one of two special orders by Oldsmobile employees for NHRA racing. Initially, it served as a High-Performance Test Car at GM’s famed Milford Proving Grounds. It subsequently represented the Oldsmobile brand in major NHRA events, competing in S/SA (superstock) and C/SA (stock) classes, owing to its ideal horsepower-to-weight ratio.

Sweetening the Pot

If owning a bona fide drag racer with esteemed history isn’t enough, the winner will receive a $250 gift card from Legendary Auto Interiors. Consider it the cherry on top of an already sumptuous sundae.

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Veterans, kids, and you—everyone's counting on this. If ever a pedigreed muscle car deserved a second life roaring down the highways and byways of America, it's this one. Don’t let this rare opportunity pass you by; somebody else might grab that winning ticket before you do!

So, if you're ready to stamp your name on a piece of automotive Americana, enter now. Owning a piece of the 1960s dream isn't just possible; it’s a click away.

