Oldsmar man arrested for seriously injuring infant, deputies say

OLDSMAR — A 24-year-old man faces charges after he admitted to striking and seriously injuring an infant in January, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Jourdian Jones was arrested on one charge of child abuse Wednesday, arrest records show. The infant was three months old at the time of the abuse, the Sheriff’s Office said. She is now six months old.

Deputies said they became aware of potential abuse on Jan. 5 when they were called to a residence for “allegations of child abuse.” That’s when they discovered the infant had sustained “unexplained” injuries to her head earlier that week.

An investigation revealed Jones struck the child and left a bruise on the left side of the her face because he became frustrated, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies did not say if Jones was the baby’s father.

Jones admitted to abusing the child in an interview with deputies on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office said.