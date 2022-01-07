Oldsmar man had explosive devices near Jan. 6 anniversary rally in Pinellas, sheriff says

A 22-year-old Oldsmar man was arrested early Friday morning after being found with homemade explosive devices near the site of an anniversary rally for Jan. 6, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Garrett James Smith, 22, was arrested on charges of making and possessing a destructive device and loitering. He remains in jail on a bond of $300,250.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said Smith was seen running away from a political assembly in the Pinellas County Courthouse parking lot.

The rally on the anniversary of Jan. 6 was organized in support of Jeremy Brown, a Tampa member of the Oath Keepers extremist group and a former member of the U.S. Army special forces. Brown was arrested after his participation in the riot at the Capitol, where he was pictured in tactical gear.

Federal agents who searched his home found a sawed-off shotgun, short-barrel rifle, hand grenades and more than 8,000 rounds of ammunition.

The event Thursday night was held outside the Pinellas County Jail on 49th Street North and featured political speakers including Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills and Brown himself, who called in to speak from jail.

The speakers at the rally accused the federal government of making political prisoners out of conservatives who went up to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 last year.

Smith was arrested across the street in a parking lot by the Pinellas County Courthouse off 144th Avenue North and 46th Street North.

Among his belongings, sheriff’s deputies found a piece of paper titled “direct action checklist,” where Smith made a list of clothing, armor and gear to bring, including items such as a helmet and shaded goggles, a gas mask, duct tape and flammable rags.