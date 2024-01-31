Oldsmar woman exploited man with dementia into giving her $580K, cops say

An Oldsmar woman has been arrested on an elderly exploitation charge after she persuaded a man with dementia to give her more than $580,000 over several years, according to police.

Stephanie Elmhurst, 48, was arrested Thursday on the first-degree felony charge and booked at the Pinellas County Jail.

The case was investigated by Largo police, who in an arrest affidavit wrote that Elmhurst “would contact the victim and convince him to wire her large sums of money.” The incidents go back to 2016.

This included eight wire transfers “totaling thousands of dollars” on one day, the affidavit states. When an investigator asked the man if he remembered making the wire transfers, he said he did not.

Police said Elmhurst also obtained credit cards that belonged to the man and made thousands of dollars in charges, including for vacations, Amazon purchases, utility bills and personal items.

Police noted in the affidavit that they checked with the man’s neurologist, who confirmed his memory loss.

An assistant public defender has been appointed to represent Elmhurst and has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf, records show.

Elmhurst was being held at the Pinellas County Jail this week with bail set at $250,000, records show.