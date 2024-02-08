Oldsmar woman stole nearly $25K from homeowners association, detectives say

An Oldsmar woman was arrested Wednesday after detectives say she stole nearly $25,000 from her homeowners association.

According to a news release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Stephanie Lopez, 56, was the manager of the Mediterranean Manor homeowners association. Detectives began their investigation in May after Lopez’s employer, Harbeck Hospitality, reported that she was embezzling money from the homeowners association, the news release states.

Detectives learned that Lopez “secretly misappropriated” $24,664.88 from the homeowners association and used the funds to pay for her mortgage, insurance and cable bills, as well as buy new windows for her home and make Amazon purchases, the news release states.

Lopez was booked at the Pinellas County Jail on Wednesday. She faces a charge of scheme to defraud and a charge of grand theft. Court records show she has hired an attorney, who has entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.