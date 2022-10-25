Oldtown man arrested in Baltimore Street business incident

Oct. 25—CUMBERLAND — An Oldtown man who believed money was stolen from him at a Baltimore Street business is now headed to trial after being charged with robbery as a result of the incident, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

It was just after 3 p.m. Monday when city police officers responded to the business and made the arrest during an investigation that included information provided by an employee.

Seventy-six-year-old Johnny Lee Schriner was charged with robbery, intoxicated endangerment and second-degree assault before being processed for arrest and placed in the Allegany County Detention Center on a temporary commitment ordered by a district court commissioner. He remained jailed Tuesday pending his next court appearance.

Police said Shriner demanded money from the employee that he believed was stolen from him before he walked behind the business counter and assaulted the employee, police said.