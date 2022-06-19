Ole Miss, Arkansas are crushing 2022 College World Series Jell-O shot challenge

SEC fans are taking their support in Omaha to the next level.

During the first day of the World Series opening-round games, Arkansas and Ole Miss fans were quick to swarm at a local bar. Rocco's Pizza and Cantina, which is located conveniently adjacent to Charles Schwab Field, started a Jell-O shot competition that quickly attracted attention from each Southern fanbase.

Rocco's set up a board keeping track of every Jell-O shot purchased by each fan. A Twitter account was created to keep track of the competition results ahead of the NCAA Tournament. While Arkansas supporters were first to take the lead, totaling around 488 shots by around 10 a.m. CT Saturday, Ole Miss fans were quick to bounce back.

Merely hours later, the board recorded a total of 1,751 shots for Arkansas fans and 1,302 for Ole Miss.

I like how Twitter always asks me "What's Happening?" Like I have any idea anymore. This place is a mad house let's keep rolling! #CWS2022 #CWSS #RoccosOmaha pic.twitter.com/OWUzC44qnZ — CWS Jello Shot Challenge (@CWSShotBoard) June 18, 2022

Arkansas fans were first to take over Rocco's since they took on Stanford in the first game of Saturday's opening round. Following the Razorbacks' 17-2 win, fans clearly kept the party going.

Rocco's listed the shots as $4.50 each with a $20 credit card minimum to purchase. Fans are reportedly buying at least five shots at a time to respect the credit card minimum and rack up the numbers for their fanbase.

Ole Miss is currently leading Auburn 5-0 in the top of the seventh inning in the opening round. If the Rebels secure a victory in Omaha, fans have a chance to take over competition and pass Arkansas.

Dani Mohr is a trending sports writer for the South Region of USA Today Network based at The Tennessean in Nashville. Contact her at dmohr@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @daniraemohr

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: College World Series Jell-O shot challenge: Ole Miss, Arkansas crushing