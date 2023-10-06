Ole Miss-Arkansas: Who has the edge?

Oct. 6—Quarterback

Arkansas has had its issues this season, but quarterback is not among them. Senior K.J. Jefferson has given Ole Miss fits in two starts against the team, totaling nine touchdowns. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart is the reigning SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after racking up 439 total yards and five total touchdowns. Dart has found his stride in his second season with the Rebels; he has 15 total touchdowns this season and is fourth nationally in total yards per game.

Edge: Even

Running backs

Quinshon Judkins and Raheim Sanders were the two leading rushers in the SEC last season, respectively, but both have battled injuries in 2023. Judkins ran for a season-high 177 yards against LSU, his first 100-yard effort of the season. Sanders missed three games and returned against Texas A&M but was held to just 34 yards. A.J. Green has filled in admirably for Sanders, while Ulysses Bentley IV has thrived when given the chance for Ole Miss this season.

Edge: Ole Miss

Wide receivers/tight ends

Tre Harris' return to semi-full health cannot be understated. The senior was unable to do much against Alabama in his first game back after surgery in a game where the Rebels' offense was stagnant. He was a difference-maker against LSU, however, leading the team with 153 yards and the game-winning touchdown. With he and senior tight end Caden Prieskorn back in the fold, Ole Miss' passing attack is dangerous. UTSA senior transfer wide receiver Zakhari Franklin is poised for a breakout soon as well.

Edge: Ole Miss

Offensive line

After an uneven first few weeks, Ole Miss' line had its way against LSU, paving the way for 317 rushing yards and 706 yards of offense. The Rebels also did not surrender a sack against the Tigers, a good sign given pass protection had been an issue previously. Arkansas surrendered seven sacks to Texas A&M.

Edge: Ole Miss

Defensive line

Depth was seen as the strength of Ole Miss' defensive line heading into 2023, and that still remains the case with interchangeable pieces at the tackle and end spots. Defensive end/edge rusher is a strength, with seniors Cedric Johnson and Isaac Ukwu among the brightest spots. Arkansas defensive tackle Keivie Rose leads the team's defensive linemen with 2.5 sacks.

Edge: Ole Miss

Linebackers

Freshman Suntarine Perkins and seniors Ashanti Cistrunk and Khari Coleman have a combined 7.5 sacks this season. Linebacker was a question mark heading into the season but has since settled into a reliable unit. Senior Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has been solid up the middle as well with his 19 tackles. Jaheim Thomas and Chris Paul Jr. have a combined 82 tackles for Arkansas, and the Razorbacks have the No. 4 run defense in the SEC.

Edge: Arkansas

Secondary

Pass defense was not among the highlights for the Rebels last weekend — other than the final play of the game — as LSU's Jayden Daniels picked apart Ole Miss for 414 yards and four touchdowns. The Rebels are second-to-last in the SEC and 112th nationally in passing yards allowed per game (263.8). Arkansas is among the nation's best at intercepting opposing quarterbacks, as their seven interceptions are tied for 11th nationally.

Edge: Arkansas

Special teams

Arkansas' Isaiah Sategna is second nationally with 22.4 yards per punt return. The freshman also has a punt return touchdown this season. The Razorbacks have struggled in kickoff and punt return defense but are in the upper echelon of college football in both punt and kick return yardage. Ole Miss senior kicker Caden Davis and Arkansas' Cam Little are a combined 16 of 19 on field goals this season.

Edge: Arkansas

